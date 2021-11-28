 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Michael O’Brien’s final 2021 Super 25 high school football rankings

Four contenders vie for the top spot.

By Michael O'Brien
Cary Grove’s captains accept the trophy for the Class 6A state championship in DeKalb.
Cary Grove’s captains accept the trophy for the Class 6A state championship in DeKalb.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Eight state champions were crowned in DeKalb this weekend.

There was Fenwick as the debutante, winning its first title. Joliet Catholic, the kings of Illinois high school football, added to its state-record trophy haul.

Lockport and Wheaton North returned to glory for the first time in many years and Cary-Grove continued the Fox Valley’s recent tradition of excellence.

One thing that wasn’t settled is the matter of No. 1. Maine South entered as the top-ranked team, based on their resume. The Hawks were soundly beaten by Lockport and have lost their claim to the spot.

Fenwick had two losses during the regular season and the Class 5A field didn’t provide significant opportunities to improve its resume, so set the Friars aside.

That leaves Lockport, Wheaton North, Joliet Catholic and Cary-Grove as the contenders for the final spot on top of the Super 25.

Some years there will be a reporter (ok, probably me) that asks coaches and players who the number one team is. That didn’t happen this weekend. But one coach gave his opinion without being asked.

“We told our kids on Monday we thought we were the best team in the state of Illinois,” Cary-Grove coach Brad Seaburg said. “And I think we did everything today to prove that’s certainly a possibility if not a definite thing.”

Seaburg is right. East St. Louis was considered the best team in the state all season long, by literally everyone that does any form of rankings or spouts an opinion publicly.

Cary-Grove beat the Flyers. It was universally hailed as one of the greatest championship games in Illinois High School Association history. That only happens when a game is not just close, but is played at a high-level.

East St. Louis, loaded with probably a dozen or more future FBS college players, just could not stop the Trojans’ double option.

Cary-Grove’s full-season resume isn’t as strong as Lockport’s. The Porters defeated Bolingbrook, Glenbard West, Glenbard North and Loyola. That’s a terrific season. They also showed they were clearly better than Maine South in the title game.

But the Porters have a blemish on their resume. They lost at home to Lincoln-Way East. Starting quarterback Hayden Timosciek handled punting duties in the game but was too injured to play quarterback. That’s obviously a factor, but other teams managed to pull out victories this season while missing injured stars.

Joliet Catholic’s case is also strong. The Hilltoppers dominated on their run to the Class 4A title and have impressive regular season wins against Brother Rice, Crete-Monee and St. Louis Cardinal Ritter.

Wheaton North saved its best performance of the season for the Class 7A title game. The Falcons dominated St. Rita just a week after beating Brother Rice. But Wheaton North’s schedule has a blemish as well. The Falcons lost at Batavia in overtime in Week 3.

Clearly any of the four teams can make a legitimate claim to the top spot. But I agree with Seaburg. Cary-Grove’s performance on Saturday at Huskie Stadium proved it to me. The Trojans are No. 1.

2021 Final Super 25

With record and preseason ranking

1. Cary-Grove (14-0) 12

2. Lockport (13-1) NR

3. Joliet Catholic (14-0) 7

4. Wheaton North (13-1) 9

5. Maine South (12-2) 10

6. St. Rita (11-3) 1

7. Loyola (12-1) 4

8. Brother Rice (10-3) 3

9. Fenwick (12-2) 17

10. Neuqua Valley (10-2) 15

11. Lincoln-Way East (9-3) 5

12. Mount Carmel (8-4) 11

13. Batavia (10-1) 16

14. Marist (9-4) 6

15. Glenbard North (8-4) NR

16. Kankakee (13-1) NR

17. Warren (9-2) 2

18. Crete-Monee (9-4) NR

19. Lake Forest (10-3) NR

20. Lemont (11-1) NR

21. Glenbrook South (9-3) NR

22. Hinsdale Central (9-2) 8

23. Wilmington (14-0) NR

24. Prospect (10-3) NR

25. St. Ignatius (9-2) NR

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

Fire Matt Nagy? Fire Ryan Pace? Fire himself? George McCaskey has a lot of options

With the Bears’ abysmal record in the post-Ditka era — seven playoff appearances and four playoff victories in 28 seasons — at some point George McCaskey has to consider that McCaskey family leadership is part of the problem.

By Mark Potash

Man found fatally shot in parking lot at Gurnee Mills

About 2:10 p.m. officers responded to reports of gunshots in a parking lot on the northeast side of Gurnee Mills, 6170 W. Grand Ave., and found a 26-year-old man of Zion, with gunshot wounds.

By Jermaine Nolen

What can be done to stop Chicago’s Black exodus?

Community leaders in Greater Englewood and Austin think a concerted effort to close the gaps in homeownership, wages and life expectancy between Black and white Chicagoans could stem the city’s loss of Black residents.

By Elvia Malagón and Manny Ramos

Jussie Smollett heads to trial, nearly 3 years after the former ‘Empire’ star was accused of hate crime hoax

The 39-year-old actor and singer is charged with lying to Chicago police in 2019 when he claimed he was the victim of a racist and anti-gay attack near his Streeterville apartment.

By Matthew Hendrickson and Andy Grimm

The ‘Vooch’ isn’t broken, but the Bulls need to get the big man going

Nikola Vucevic has had a rough month, and that was all on display in the loss to Miami. With the season a quarter of the way through, it’s now up to the coaching staff to figure out how to get him going if the Bulls want to be a threat in the postseason.

By Joe Cowley

1 killed, teen among 22 wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening

A person was found shot to death Saturday night in Avalon Park on the South Side.

By Sun-Times Wire