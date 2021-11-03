When it comes to vaccination, why can’t the U.S. be more like Canada?

I just came back from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. We had to show proof of vaccination to enter Canada. No problem. I was vaccinated, and had the booster with absolutely no side effects, as do many people.

When we drove to the guard house, the border agent was masked and asked my husband, firmly, to put on his mask before she spoke with us.

After we entered Canada, we stopped at a McDonalds and ordered. We were told that to sit and eat in the dining area, we would have to show proof of vaccination. I called to let my son know we had arrived and I asked him if all dine-in restaurants require proof of vaccination. He said “yes.”

I was glad to oblige in because I knew everyone in the restaurant was also vaccinated and we were safer. We also went to the movies, which required proof of vaccination. So in the movie I knew everyone was vaccinated, and since we had younger children with us, again I knew we were safer and they were safer. That is all that matters to parents in Canada, as it should.

No one complained or put on a scene, because most intelligent people understand that being vaccinated makes you, others, and small children, safer. Canadians put the common good of their society first. How refreshing!

It made me see how very crazy Americans have become.

As we crossed the border to return to United States, we were required to show a photo ID and passports. No proof of vaccination at all. The guard who admitted us had a mask — under his chin. No wonder Americans have, and are still dying in the thousands!

The province we left, which is huge, had 300 deaths, while United States citizens continue dying. Most in Canadian society want to keep everyone safe, I heard not one complaint about showing proof of vaccination.

I wish many Americans put the good of our citizens first, before their tirades.

Connie Orland, Plainfield

Violence is everyone’s problem

Old Town, Humboldt Park, Edgewater, Bucktown, Wicker Park, Belmont-Cragin, Lincoln Park, Rogers Park, Lakeview, Wrigleyville. All are areas of Chicago’s North Side and all are areas where a murder, carjacking or other violent crime was listed in a Chicago Police Department report during the last four weeks. Isn’t it time for the mayor to stop referring to a serious crime problem on “the South and West sides” and to acknowledge what Chicago’s citizenry already has recognized: violent crime is a concern EVERYWHERE in Chicago.

Chris and Bill Craven, Evergreen Park