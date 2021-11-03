 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Pritzker’s new deputy governor for education vows to work on ‘making Illinois the best state in the nation to raise children’

Pritzker promoted Martin Torres from his role as first assistant deputy governor for education to the top role Wednesday, to succeed Jesse Ruiz, who announced his plans to leave the public sector in August.

By Rachel Hinton
Martin Torres, newly appointed deputy governor for education, left in an undated photo; Gov. J.B. Pritzker, right, during a news conference last week.
Martin Torres, newly appointed deputy governor for education, left in an undated photo; Gov. J.B. Pritzker, right, during a news conference last week.
Twitter; Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times file

Gov. J.B. Pritzker tapped a former campaign aide to be his point person on education Wednesday, calling his choice a dedicated public servant “whose passion for achieving a quality education for all of our children will continue to be an asset to this administration.”

Pritzker promoted Martin Torres from his role as first assistant deputy governor for education to the top role, describing him as a “trusted advisor.”

“From fighting for education equity at the Latino Policy Forum, to executing our P-20 education agenda and helping bring students safely back to our classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic, Martin has done so much to improve the lives of Illinois’ families,” Pritzker said in a written statement.

“I value his insights and look forward to our continued work to ensure a full pandemic recovery and quality education for all of our students.”

Torres served as deputy policy director on Pritzker’s first campaign for governor and later joined the administration as a senior policy advisor before moving to the first assistant deputy governor for education role.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker discusses the coronavirus situation in Illinois last year.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker discusses the coronavirus situation in Illinois last year.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

In a statement from the governor’s office, Torres was lauded for the “critical role” he played in coordinating Pritzker’s COVID-19 response in classrooms across Illinois’ municipalities.

Torres also served as the associate director of the Latino Policy Forum where he managed that organization’s state policy agenda.

Torres said in a statement he and the governor are “focused on making Illinois the best state in the nation to raise children.

“Illinois students, now more than ever, need additional support to achieve their potential and pursue their dreams,” Torres said. “This administration is committed to changing the trajectory of students’ lives by expanding access to early care and education, bolstering the state’s investment in the k-12 funding, making college more affordable, and expanding pathways to emerging industries.”

Jesse Ruiz in 2015.
Jesse Ruiz in 2015.
Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times file

The new deputy governor for education succeeds Jesse Ruiz, who announced his plans to leave the public sector in August to focus on practicing law to “pursue new challenges in the profession I love.” Ruiz joined The Vistria Group in September as the private investment firm’s general counsel and chief compliance officer.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Global corporate minimum tax plan explained: How the G20-backed tax would work

The Group of 20 summit backed a global minimum tax of at least 15%, a key initiative pushed by President Joe Biden. Here’s what’s next and what that would mean.

By David McHugh | AP

‘Spencer’: Kristen Stewart speaks softly but says so much as a princess in despair

Her self-destructive Diana roams the royal hallways like she’s in a surreal (and not always subtle) horror story.

By Richard Roeper

No-kill shelter hopes to save more animals with $9 million renovation

The shelter’s medical center saves about 98% of the animals it takes in — and about one-third of those animals come to PAWS from states where euthanasia rates are high.

By Jason Beeferman

Illinois House Republican floor leader won’t seek another term in Legislature: ‘I’m choosing to move out’

State Rep. Mark Batinick, R-Plainfield, announced his plans Wednesday on 1340 WJOL. After the radio show, Batinick told a Chicago Sun-Times reporter he "just felt it was time."

By Rachel Hinton

Packers put QB Aaron Rodgers in COVID-19 protocol

Jordan Love, the 2020 first-round pick who has only seven pass attempts in mop-up duty in his career to date, will start Sunday against the Chiefs.

By Steve Megargee | Associated Press

Senate committee advances Rahm Emanuel’s nomination to be ambassador to Japan

Emanuel’s prospects for confirmation remain solid even without the support of Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Edward Markey of Massachusetts.

By Lynn Sweet