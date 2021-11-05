St. Rita sophomore Morez Johnson commits to Illinois

Illinois and coach Brad Underwood received a massive oral commitment on Friday, picking up a pledge from St. Rita’s Morez Johnson.

Johnson, a 6-8 sophomore, recently wowed at Pangos All-Midwest Camp in LaGrange. He announced the commitment on Twitter.

“It has always been a dream of mine to represent my hometown,” Johnson tweeted. “With that being said, I am committing to the University of Illinois! I know people are going to look at it and think ‘he’s too young.” No, I know what I want and thins program can help me get there.”

Johnson is part of a group of highly-regarded young players at St. Rita. His teammate James Brown, a 6-9 sophomore, is the other contender for the state’s top prospect spot in the Class of 2024.

“I’ve visited more than a few high-level programs,” Johnson tweeted. “But the feeling I got when I put on the Illinois jersey was like no other. It’s about winning, development and culture. This is home.”

Unlike Brown, Johnson isn’t nationally ranked yet, but it is just a matter of time. He also has scholarship offers from Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State and Texas.