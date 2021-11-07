I’m relieved to live in a state where reproductive rights are not up for debate

As I watch the news coverage of the Supreme Court hearing arguments related to extreme abortion bans, my response is both worry for the millions of women and girls who are being told they are not in charge of their own bodies, and relief that my daughters and I live in a state where reproductive rights are not up for debate.

The very least we can ask of our elected leaders is a belief in gender equality. Unfortunately, this is not a given. That is why I am relieved to live in a state where our governor not only respects women, our bodily autonomy and our choices, but has spent his life fighting for our rights. When he signed the most comprehensive abortion rights bill in the nation, The Reproductive Health Act, Gov. J.B. Pritzker ensured that Illinois would be a safe haven for people seeking abortion services. Thanks to Pritzker, we don’t have to worry for the millions of women and girls across Illinois if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

We know that criminalizing abortion does not keep women safe. We know that access to safe and legal reproductive services saves lives. And we know that everyone deserves to make the personal decision about if and when to start a family on their own. Thank goodness Pritzker does, too.

Tammy Georgiou, Palos Hills

Democrats need to play tough to pass BBB

Democrats are not doing enough to sell the Build Back Better bill to Americans. They need to market it. Shout it from the rooftops, go on all the shows. How is it that the Republicans can run with something every day? Americans need “in your face” campaigns. And we need this bill passed.

This should be a no-brainer. Democrats should not have to work this hard to convince Americans that this bill is good. But because the GOP is so good at gaslighting, we have to work triple time.

Time to use the GOP playbook. Go cutthroat. Being nice is not working.

Vanessa Padecky, Irving Park

Return of the “Blago”

There’s an ugly rumor making the rounds that “Blago” is interested in running against Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the next election. Oh, dear God — please say it ain’t so! Just when we all thought it was safe to go back in the water, up pops that great white ex-con.

I thought we’d seen the last of that phony. What gives anyway? If true, how can that felon even contemplate another run at public office? Haven’t we endured enough loudmouth narcissists these past few years to last several lifetimes?

Bob Ory, Elgin