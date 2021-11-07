 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Crew beats Fire 2-0, but still misses playoffs

The Fire (9-18-7) finished in 12th place.

By Associated Press
The Crew’s Darlington Nagbe, left, and Fire’s Carlos Teran chase the ball during the second half of Sunday’s match.
The Crew’s Darlington Nagbe, left, and Fire’s Carlos Teran chase the ball during the second half of Sunday’s match.
Jay LaPrete/AP

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lucas Zelarayan and Miguel Berry scored for Columbus in its 2-0 win over the Fire on Sunday, but the defending MLS champions will miss the playoffs.

Columbus (13-13-8) finished in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, tied with D.C. United, one point behind the final playoff spot.

The Fire (9-18-7) finished in 12th place.

Zelarayan weaved around two defenders in the box to score in the 31st minute and Berry cleaned up a rebound of his own shot in the 58th minute.

Eloy Room picked up his seventh shutout.

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

Man fatally shot in McKinley Park parking lot

The 22-year-old was in a parking lot in the 3100 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone shot him multiple times, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Jennifer Hudson daytime talk show in the works: report

A test episode, shot on Ellen DeGeneres’ set, is said to be part of the Chicago singer’s pitch to TV stations.

By Darel Jevens

Struggling Bears coach Matt Nagy faces all-time great in Steelers’ Mike Tomlin

Tomlin has excelled in his specialty (defense), while Nagy has sputtered in his (offense). By delivering what the Steelers hoped to get when they hired him, he has made them a perennial contender for 15 seasons.

By Jason Lieser

Carlos Rodon doesn’t receive qualifying offer from White Sox

The lefty was a 2021 All-Star, posting a 2.37 ERA.

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Vikings fall to Ravens 34-31 in overtime

The AFC North-leading Ravens rallied from a 14-point third-quarter deficit.

By Noah Trister | Associated Press

Kyle Davidson boldly taking charge of Blackhawks, starting with Jeremy Colliton firing

Davidson, the Blackhawks’ interim general manager, proved this weekend just how willing he is to make changes.

By Ben Pope