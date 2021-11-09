 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 more former Trump aides

The subpoenas, including demands for documents and testimony from senior adviser Stephen Miller and Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, bring the House panel tasked with investigating the insurrection even closer inside Trump’s inner circle — and to Trump himself.

By Associated Press Updated
Mary Clare Jalonick, Eric Tucker and Jill Colvin
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and White House senior adviser Stephen Miller walk across the South Lawn before boarding Marine One with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, on Oct. 20, 2020, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Erie, Pa. for a campaign rally.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and White House senior adviser Stephen Miller walk across the South Lawn before boarding Marine One with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, on Oct. 20, 2020, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Erie, Pa. for a campaign rally. House investigators have issued subpoenas to 10 more former officials, including Miller and McEnany, who worked for Trump at the end of his presidency, an effort to find out more about what the president was doing and saying as his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to overturn his defeat.
AP

WASHINGTON — House investigators have issued subpoenas to 10 more former officials who worked for Donald Trump at the end of his presidency, an effort to find out more about what the president was doing and saying as his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to overturn his defeat.

The subpoenas, including demands for documents and testimony from senior adviser Stephen Miller and Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, bring the House panel tasked with investigating the insurrection even closer inside Trump’s inner circle — and to Trump himself. They come a day after the committee subpoenaed six other associates of the former president who spread mistruths about widespread fraud in the election and strategized about how to thwart President Joe Biden’s victory.

“The Select Committee wants to learn every detail of what went on in the White House on January 6th and in the days beforehand,” said Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democratic chairman of the panel. “We need to know precisely what role the former president and his aides played in efforts to stop the counting of the electoral votes and if they were in touch with anyone outside the White House attempting to overturn the outcome of the election.”

It is so far unclear if the panel will subpoena Trump, though the committee’s leaders have said they haven’t ruled anything out. The panel subpoenaed several other former Trump advisers last month, including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and longtime ally Steve Bannon. The House voted to hold Bannon in contempt after he said he would not comply.

The panel has said it wants to not only investigate the attack itself but its origins, namely the lies that Trump spread about massive voter fraud even though all 50 states had certified the election and courts across the country rejected his claims.

The committee said Tuesday that it had issued subpoenas for Miller, who the panel said “participated in efforts to spread false information about alleged voter fraud” and McEnany, who lawmakers said was present at times with Trump as he watched the insurrection and spoke at a rally that morning.

The panel is also demanding documents and testimony from Keith Kellogg, former Vice President Mike Pence’s national security adviser, writing in the subpoena that it wants to hear from him because “you were with President Trump as the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol unfolded and have direct information about the former president’s statements about, and reactions to, the Capitol insurrection.” It also says that according to several accounts, Kellogg urged Trump to send out a tweet aimed at helping to control the crowd.

Other former Trump aides subpoenaed include personal assistant Nicholas Luna, special assistant Molly Michael, deputy assistant Ben Williamson, deputy chief of staff Christopher Liddell, personnel director John McEntee, special assistant Cassidy Hutchinson and Justice Department official Kenneth Klukowski.

The committee said Klukowski communicated with senior Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark about a letter Clark sent to Georgia election officials urging them to delay certification of the voting results in that state because of purported fraud.

The letter also said Clark and Klukowski spoke before a Jan. 3 meeting at the White House in which Trump contemplated replacing acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen with Clark.

The committee has also subpoenaed Clark, who appeared for a deposition last week and declined to testify.

Next Up In Washington

The Latest

City Council member demands broader solution to homelessness in Chicago

A City Council committee agreed to extend an alternative housing deal with a downtown hotel through the winter. But Ald. Walter Burnett said more needs to be done. "If we don’t do anything soon to help these folks, they’re just gonna take liberties and sleep in our backyards."

By Fran Spielman

Man shot dead during argument in Humboldt Park liquor store

The man was inside Midtown Market and Liquor, at 3855 W. Division St., when he got into an argument with two male suspects.

By Sun-Times Wire

Kyle Rittenhouse shot first man at close range: Pathologist

Dr. Doug Kelley was one of the last witnesses for the state before prosecutors rested their murder case after 5 1/2 days of testimony that were aimed at portraying Rittenhouse as the aggressor but often bolstered the young man’s claim of self-defense.

By Associated Press

Man fatally stabbed in Englewood; 1 in custody

Walter Nelson, 58, was stabbed in the abdomen about 3 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Ada Street, officials said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Could judge order Heather Mack released? Experts say odds are slim

The burden will be on Mack’s lawyers to convince the judge that arrangements can be made to protect the community from Mack and ensure her appearance at court hearings.

By Jon Seidel

Aaron Rodgers says he takes responsibility for ‘misleading’ comments about his vaccine status

"I shared an opinion that is polarizing," Rodgers said Tuesday. "... But at the end I have to stay true to who I am and what I’m about."

By USA TODAY SPORTS