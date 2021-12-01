 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Las Vegas police investigating Trey Songz after sexual assault allegation

Las Vegas police said sex crimes detectives received a complaint about a Sunday incident involving the singer/actor at a Strip hotel. Sunday was his 37th birthday.

By Associated Press
Trey Songz performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles in 2017.
Trey Songz performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles in 2017.
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File

LAS VEGAS — Police said Tuesday they’re investigating sexual assault allegations involving R&B artist Trey Songz at a Las Vegas Strip hotel.

In a statement, Las Vegas police said sex crimes detectives received a complaint about a Sunday incident involving the singer and actor whose name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson. Sunday was his 37th birthday.

Neverson is cooperating with the investigation and no arrests have been made, said Officer Misael Parra, a Las Vegas police spokesman. Parra declined to name the hotel.

A representative for Songz didn’t immediately respond to messages.

Songz has had several legal issues in the past. He was arrested in January at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, but criminal charges were not filed after he was accused of scuffling with police officers over complaints that he wasn’t following coronavirus protocols and other rules at the AFC Championship game.

Following his release, the singer took to Instagram to share a post from the “free world.” He didn’t address his arrest, but he cryptically captioned a slideshow of pictures, “Chiefs game was lit right?!”

In 2017, Songz was charged with felony assault and assaulting a police officer after he became upset when he was told to end a performance in Detroit. Authorities said microphones and speakers were thrown from the stage during the concert.

Songz pleaded guilty in August 2017 to two counts of disturbing the peace and was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

Songz is a three-time Grammy-nominated singer. He debuted in 2005 with the album “I Gotta Make It” and earned his third No. 1 last year on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart with “Back Home.” His other two chart-topping albums are “Trigga” and “Tremaine The Album.”

He also has appeared in films including “Texas Chainshaw 3D,” “Baggage Claim” and he starred in “Blood Brother” in 2018.

