Jacqueline Avant, wife of music legend Clarence Avant, killed in shooting

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills, California, early Wednesday, according to authorities and a Netflix spokeswoman.

Netflix spokeswoman Emily Feingold confirmed that Jacqueline Avant was killed in the shooting. Avant’s daughter, Nicole, is married to Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer.

Clarence Avant is known as the “Godfather of Black Music” and was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The suspect — or suspects — fled the scene and have not been found, Beverly Hills police said in a news release.

Police received a call at 2:23 a.m. reporting the shooting in a neighborhood. Officers found a person with a gunshot wound, who was later pronounced dead.

The police chief was expected to hold a briefing later in the day with more information.

Nicole Avant produced “The Black Godfather,” a 2019 documentary about her dad that streamed on Netflix.

TMZ first reported Jacqueline Avant’s death.