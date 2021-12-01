 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Jacqueline Avant, wife of music legend Clarence Avant, killed in shooting

Clarence Avant is known as the “Godfather of Black Music” and was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

By Associated Press
Philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, wife of music executive Clarence Avant (pictured) and mother-in-law of Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, was shot and killed during a home invasion robbery in the early hours Wednesday in the Beverly Hills, California area. She was 81.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills, California, early Wednesday, according to authorities and a Netflix spokeswoman.

Netflix spokeswoman Emily Feingold confirmed that Jacqueline Avant was killed in the shooting. Avant’s daughter, Nicole, is married to Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer.

Clarence Avant is known as the “Godfather of Black Music” and was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The suspect — or suspects — fled the scene and have not been found, Beverly Hills police said in a news release.

Police received a call at 2:23 a.m. reporting the shooting in a neighborhood. Officers found a person with a gunshot wound, who was later pronounced dead.

The police chief was expected to hold a briefing later in the day with more information.

Nicole Avant produced “The Black Godfather,” a 2019 documentary about her dad that streamed on Netflix.

TMZ first reported Jacqueline Avant’s death.

