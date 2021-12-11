 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Sean Johnson is leading man with defining role

Ex-Fire goalie is one win from glory with New York City FC.

By Brian Sandalow
New York City FC goalie Sean Johnson looks on against the Philadelphia Union during the MLS Eastern Conference Final on Sunday in Chester, Penn.
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Sean Johnson finally has a chance to lift the MLS Cup trophy.

The Fire’s former No. 1 goalkeeper and New York City FC are visiting the Portland Timbers in Saturday’s league championship game. Johnson, 32, is in his fifth season with NYCFC and his first as captain and figures to be one of the key players in the final.

“For me, personally, being at this club now for five years, understanding the standards this club has and how much it means to put ourselves in position to win the MLS Cup, I think means everything,” Johnson said in a news conference Thursday. “Just understanding the passion the fans have had over the years and support we’ve had from the organization and with everybody involved, it’s a special moment for us and one that we’re definitely wanting to take advantage of.”

Not that long ago, Fire fans dreamed of Johnson leading their team to this point. From 2010 to 2016, he made 176 appearances with the Fire. He was well-liked by supporters and seen as a strong goalie with manageable flaws. But then-coach Veljko Paunovic and then-general manager Nelson Rodriguez soured on Johnson, who was traded to Atlanta United and then sent to NYCFC after the 2016 season.

While the Fire struggled to find a suitable replacement for Johnson until the emergence of Bobby Shuttleworth in 2020, followed by Gabriel Slonina’s arrival this year, Johnson has been a steadying force for NYCFC. He has started 145 games in five seasons, impressing with his play on the field and his presence off it.

NYCFC coach Ronny Deila said Johnson has been a “fantastic” goalkeeper — always professional and 100% committed.

“He cares about everybody around him,” Deila said. “That’s also one of the reasons why he’s the captain of the team, because he goes in front with the values we want to have and wants to be better, wants to practice, wants to perform — [and] at the same time, also take care of everybody.”

Deila said that kind of leadership is important for a team like NYCFC, which has diverse personalities and languages. Johnson, he said, helps take everybody in the same direction.

Johnson said he was welcomed warmly upon arrival and grew as a player after adapting to his new surroundings.

“We have such a diverse locker room — guys from different backgrounds all over the world — and really learning how to bring that all together to become a successful family was the most important thing and something I’m definitely appreciative of,” Johnson said. “This club’s given me everything, and more so the opportunity to step into a place that has such high standards, and we finally have gotten to the point where we’re on the verge of achieving something that we’ve all been working so hard for.”

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

MLB players are locked out, but not our quizzes

With baseball enduring labor pains, here’s a way to stay sharp with your knowledge.

By Bill Chuck

It’s shun and games in sports betting

DraftKings CEO Jason Robins angers many in the industry with comments against for-profit players.

By Rob Miech

Aaron spoiling production

Packers QB Rodgers is a must-see NFL all-time great, but his anti-vax nonsense has been a real buzzkill.

By Rick Telander

We must join in outrage, and call out violence at every turn

The anti-snitching philosophy that prevails in too many communities cannot stand. Outsiders are not invading our communities. It’s us, and it’s on us to stop it, like Chinatown did.

By Laura Washington

This could be Bears QB Justin Fields’ last chance to land a punch on Aaron Rodgers

But Fields’ entered the rivalry with good timing. The upstarts don’t always get a chance against the legends they’re chasing. Rodgers is the one he’ll spend his career trying to catch within this rivalry.

By Jason Lieser

Bears offense needs to show some life at Lambeau

Even if you contain Aaron Rodgers, you still need to outscore him, and Matt Nagy’s offense has not been very good at that — against the Packers or anybody, for that matter.

By Mark Potash