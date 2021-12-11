Saturday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Saturday, December 11, 2021
CHICAGO PREP
Ellison at Cristo Rey, 12:30
DU KANE
Geneva at St. Charles North, 7:15
Lake Park at Wheaton North, 7:15
Wheaton-Warr. South at St. Charles East, 7:15
METRO SUBURBAN - RED
McNamara at St. Edward, 7:00
NIC - 10
Belvidere at Guilford, 12:00
Boylan at Freeport, 7:00
NORTH SUBURBAN
Mundelein at Stevenson, 5:30
Warren at Lake Zurich, 5:30
Waukegan at Libertyville, 5:30
Zion-Benton at Lake Forest, 5:30
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
Antioch at Wauconda, 4:30
Grayslake North at Grayslake Central, 7:00
Lakes at Grant, 2:30
Round Lake at North Chicago, 7:00
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST
Joliet Central at Joliet West, 12:00
WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD
Addison Trail at Leyden, 7:30
Downers Grove South at Hinsdale South, 7:30
Willowbrook at Morton, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Proviso West at Downers Grove North, 5:00
York at Lyons, 5:00
NON CONFERENCE
Amundsen at Maine South, 12:00
Annawan at Leland, 6:30
Aurora Central at Glenbard South, 3:30
Batavia at Quincy, 7:00
Chicago Christian at Northridge, 6:00
Clifton Central at La Salette, 3:30
Clinton (WI) at North Boone, 7:00
Cristo Rey-St. Martin at Cristo Rey-Milwaukee (WI
DeKalb at East Moline, 6:30
Evergreen Park at St. Laurence, 2:00
Fasman Yeshiva at Ida Crown, 9:00
Herscher at Beecher, 4:45
Highland Park at Glenbrook North, 5:30
Holy Trinity at Dunbar, 3:00
IC Catholic at Lisle, 1-8 PPD
Illinois Lutheran at Calumet Christian (IN), 1:15
Lincoln-Way Central at Bloomington, 3:00
Little Village at Payton, 1:00
Lockport at Mt. Vernon, 7:30
Lowpoint-Washburn at Decatur Christian, 1:00
Midland at ROWVA-Williamsfield, 4:30
Newark at Aurora Christian, 7:30
Phoenix at Rantoul, 1:00
Plainfield North at Normal West, 6:30
Prairie Central at St. Anne, 5:30
Richmond-Burton at McHenry, 3:30
Scales Mound at Indian Creek, 6:45
Streamwood at Barrington, 5:30
Streator at Ottawa, 7:30
West Chicago at Kaneland, 6:00
Westminster Christian at IMSA, 6:00
Wethersfield at Henry-Senachwine, 7:00
Wheaton Academy at Naperville North, 4:00
Wilmington at Morris, 5:30
Woodstock at Belvidere North, 2:30
BARTLETT (TN)
Simeon vs. Milwaukee Acad Science (WI), 2:15
Kenwood vs. Cane Ridge (TN), 3:30
CCL / ESCC
at Loyola
DePaul vs. Nazareth, 11:30
Fenwick vs. St. Patrick, 1:30
St. Ignatius vs. Notre Dame, 3:30
Loyola vs. Lincoln Park, 5:30
at Marist
Joliet Catholic vs. Providence, 12:30
Carmel vs. St. Rita, 2:00
Benet vs. Montini, 3:30
Marian Catholic vs. Brother Rice, 5:00
Marist vs. Mount Carmel, 6:30
HALL
Putnam County vs. Hall, 12:00
St. Bede vs. Fieldcrest, 1:30
Stillman Valley vs. Mendota, 3:00
Bureau Valley vs. Marquette, 4:30
Rock Falls vs. Pontiac, 6:00
Princeton vs. LaSalle-Peru, 7:30
MEMPHIS WOODDALE (TN)
Orr vs. Hamilton (TN), CNL
MOUNT CARMEL
Riverside-Brookfield vs. Romeoville, 11:00
Lane vs. Oak Forest, 12:30
Lincoln-Way East vs. North Lawndale, 2:00
Evanston vs. Bloom, 3:30
Hyde Park vs. Yorkville Christian, 5:00
Glenbard West vs. Hillcrest, 6:30
SOUTH ELGIN
Hampshire vs. Taft, 11:00
Auburn vs. Timothy Christian, 12:30
Buffalo Grove vs. Rockford Lutheran, 2:00
New Trier vs. Hinsdale Central, 4:00
Rolling Meadows vs. Burlington Central, 5:30
Sandburg vs. South Elgin, 7:00