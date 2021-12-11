 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
The student section in The Canyon at Yorkville Christian.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Saturday, December 11, 2021

CHICAGO PREP

Ellison at Cristo Rey, 12:30

DU KANE

Geneva at St. Charles North, 7:15

Lake Park at Wheaton North, 7:15

Wheaton-Warr. South at St. Charles East, 7:15

METRO SUBURBAN - RED

McNamara at St. Edward, 7:00

NIC - 10

Belvidere at Guilford, 12:00

Boylan at Freeport, 7:00

NORTH SUBURBAN

Mundelein at Stevenson, 5:30

Warren at Lake Zurich, 5:30

Waukegan at Libertyville, 5:30

Zion-Benton at Lake Forest, 5:30

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Antioch at Wauconda, 4:30

Grayslake North at Grayslake Central, 7:00

Lakes at Grant, 2:30

Round Lake at North Chicago, 7:00

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST

Joliet Central at Joliet West, 12:00

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Addison Trail at Leyden, 7:30

Downers Grove South at Hinsdale South, 7:30

Willowbrook at Morton, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Proviso West at Downers Grove North, 5:00

York at Lyons, 5:00

NON CONFERENCE

Amundsen at Maine South, 12:00

Annawan at Leland, 6:30

Aurora Central at Glenbard South, 3:30

Batavia at Quincy, 7:00

Chicago Christian at Northridge, 6:00

Clifton Central at La Salette, 3:30

Clinton (WI) at North Boone, 7:00

Cristo Rey-St. Martin at Cristo Rey-Milwaukee (WI

DeKalb at East Moline, 6:30

Evergreen Park at St. Laurence, 2:00

Fasman Yeshiva at Ida Crown, 9:00

Herscher at Beecher, 4:45

Highland Park at Glenbrook North, 5:30

Holy Trinity at Dunbar, 3:00

IC Catholic at Lisle, 1-8 PPD

Illinois Lutheran at Calumet Christian (IN), 1:15

Lincoln-Way Central at Bloomington, 3:00

Little Village at Payton, 1:00

Lockport at Mt. Vernon, 7:30

Lowpoint-Washburn at Decatur Christian, 1:00

Midland at ROWVA-Williamsfield, 4:30

Newark at Aurora Christian, 7:30

Phoenix at Rantoul, 1:00

Plainfield North at Normal West, 6:30

Prairie Central at St. Anne, 5:30

Richmond-Burton at McHenry, 3:30

Scales Mound at Indian Creek, 6:45

Streamwood at Barrington, 5:30

Streator at Ottawa, 7:30

West Chicago at Kaneland, 6:00

Westminster Christian at IMSA, 6:00

Wethersfield at Henry-Senachwine, 7:00

Wheaton Academy at Naperville North, 4:00

Wilmington at Morris, 5:30

Woodstock at Belvidere North, 2:30

BARTLETT (TN)

Simeon vs. Milwaukee Acad Science (WI), 2:15

Kenwood vs. Cane Ridge (TN), 3:30

CCL / ESCC

at Loyola

DePaul vs. Nazareth, 11:30

Fenwick vs. St. Patrick, 1:30

St. Ignatius vs. Notre Dame, 3:30

Loyola vs. Lincoln Park, 5:30

at Marist

Joliet Catholic vs. Providence, 12:30

Carmel vs. St. Rita, 2:00

Benet vs. Montini, 3:30

Marian Catholic vs. Brother Rice, 5:00

Marist vs. Mount Carmel, 6:30

HALL

Putnam County vs. Hall, 12:00

St. Bede vs. Fieldcrest, 1:30

Stillman Valley vs. Mendota, 3:00

Bureau Valley vs. Marquette, 4:30

Rock Falls vs. Pontiac, 6:00

Princeton vs. LaSalle-Peru, 7:30

MEMPHIS WOODDALE (TN)

Orr vs. Hamilton (TN), CNL

MOUNT CARMEL

Riverside-Brookfield vs. Romeoville, 11:00

Lane vs. Oak Forest, 12:30

Lincoln-Way East vs. North Lawndale, 2:00

Evanston vs. Bloom, 3:30

Hyde Park vs. Yorkville Christian, 5:00

Glenbard West vs. Hillcrest, 6:30

SOUTH ELGIN

Hampshire vs. Taft, 11:00

Auburn vs. Timothy Christian, 12:30

Buffalo Grove vs. Rockford Lutheran, 2:00

New Trier vs. Hinsdale Central, 4:00

Rolling Meadows vs. Burlington Central, 5:30

Sandburg vs. South Elgin, 7:00

