Signing Day: Local football recruits

Local players expected to sign during the early period. Please send any corrections or additions to mobrien@suntimes.com.
Army
Paolo Gennarelli, St. Charles North, OL
Ball State
Kaden Cobb, Fenwick QB
Cameron Pickett, Brooks, WR
Central Michigan
Jalen Handford, Warren, LB
Jack Tremblay, Lincoln-Way East, WR
Cincinnati
Luke Dalton, Marian Central, OL
Coastal Carolina
Dontrell Jackson Jr., Marist, QB
Eastern Illinois
Diego Oliver, Kenwood, DB
Cody Silzer, Lockport, DE
Cole Silzer, Lockport, DE
Eastern Michigan
Mack Indestad, Lemont, OL
Max Reese, Fenwick, WR
Holy Cross
Mark Forcucci, Wheaton North, QB
Illinois
Jordan Anderson, Joliet Catholic, RB
Jared Badie, Oswego East, LB
Henry Boyer, Brother Rice, TE
TJ Griffin, Stagg, DB
Malachi Hood, Joliet Catholic, LB
James Kreutz, Loyola, LB
Eian Pugh, Fenwick, WR
Indiana State
Amon Walker, Bolingbrook, DB
Iowa
Jacob Bostick, Palatine, WR
Kent State
Trell Harris, Nazareth, WR
Michigan
Tyler Morris, Nazareth, WR
Jimmy Rolder, Marist, LB
Missouri
Valen Erickson, St. Rita, OL
Navy
Peter Roll, Nazareth, DB
Nebraska
Jalil Martin, Kenwood, DB
North Carolina
Sebastian Cheeks, Evanston, LB
North Dakota State
Nathan Hayes, St. Charles East, QB
Kelton McCaslin, St. Charles East, DE
Northern Illinois
Malik Armstrong, Minooka, WR
Nevan Cremascoli, New Trier, QB
Jalen Johnson, Metea Valley, WR
Dane Pardridge, Marmion, WR
Eli Reed, Downers Grove South, WR
Roy Williams, Shepard, DE
Zeke Williams, Naperville North, DB
Northwestern
Reggie Fleurima, Naperville Central, WR
Jack Lausch, Brother Rice, QB
Deuce McGuire, Marist, OL
Chris Petrucci, Maine South, TE
Ohio State
Kaleb Brown, St. Rita, WR
Purdue
Jimmy Liston, Fenwick, OL
St. Thomas
Ryan Calcagno, St. Francis, WR
Valparaiso
Sean Kinard, Brother Rice, DB
Jake Pauline, Metea Valley, OL
Vanderbilt
Maurice Edwards, Warren, RB
Western Michigan
Saveon Brown, Thornwood, DB
Palmer Domschke, Neuqua Valley, K
Jashawn Johnson, Hoffman Estates, WR