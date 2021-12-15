 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Signing Day: Local football recruits

All the local football recruits expected to sign with Division I schools.

By Mike Clark
Fenwick’s Kaden Cobb (2) reacts during the game against Kankakee.
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Local players expected to sign during the early period. Please send any corrections or additions to mobrien@suntimes.com.

Army

Paolo Gennarelli, St. Charles North, OL

Ball State

Kaden Cobb, Fenwick QB

Cameron Pickett, Brooks, WR

Central Michigan

Jalen Handford, Warren, LB

Jack Tremblay, Lincoln-Way East, WR

Cincinnati

Luke Dalton, Marian Central, OL

Coastal Carolina

Dontrell Jackson Jr., Marist, QB

Eastern Illinois

Diego Oliver, Kenwood, DB

Cody Silzer, Lockport, DE

Cole Silzer, Lockport, DE

Eastern Michigan

Mack Indestad, Lemont, OL

Max Reese, Fenwick, WR

Holy Cross

Mark Forcucci, Wheaton North, QB

Illinois

Jordan Anderson, Joliet Catholic, RB

Jared Badie, Oswego East, LB

Henry Boyer, Brother Rice, TE

TJ Griffin, Stagg, DB

Malachi Hood, Joliet Catholic, LB

James Kreutz, Loyola, LB

Eian Pugh, Fenwick, WR

Indiana State

Amon Walker, Bolingbrook, DB

Iowa

Jacob Bostick, Palatine, WR

Kent State

Trell Harris, Nazareth, WR

Michigan

Tyler Morris, Nazareth, WR

Jimmy Rolder, Marist, LB

Missouri

Valen Erickson, St. Rita, OL

Navy

Peter Roll, Nazareth, DB

Nebraska

Jalil Martin, Kenwood, DB

North Carolina

Sebastian Cheeks, Evanston, LB

North Dakota State

Nathan Hayes, St. Charles East, QB

Kelton McCaslin, St. Charles East, DE

Northern Illinois

Malik Armstrong, Minooka, WR

Nevan Cremascoli, New Trier, QB

Jalen Johnson, Metea Valley, WR

Dane Pardridge, Marmion, WR

Eli Reed, Downers Grove South, WR

Roy Williams, Shepard, DE

Zeke Williams, Naperville North, DB

Northwestern

Reggie Fleurima, Naperville Central, WR

Jack Lausch, Brother Rice, QB

Deuce McGuire, Marist, OL

Chris Petrucci, Maine South, TE

Ohio State

Kaleb Brown, St. Rita, WR

Purdue

Jimmy Liston, Fenwick, OL

St. Thomas

Ryan Calcagno, St. Francis, WR

Valparaiso

Sean Kinard, Brother Rice, DB

Jake Pauline, Metea Valley, OL

Vanderbilt

Maurice Edwards, Warren, RB

Western Michigan

Saveon Brown, Thornwood, DB

Palmer Domschke, Neuqua Valley, K

Jashawn Johnson, Hoffman Estates, WR

