Watch: Developers make their pitches to open Chicago casino

Casino developers are showing their cards Thursday in Chicago’s long game to open a big-city gambling mecca.

The bidders will pitch five separate proposals at UIC’s Dorin Forum in the first round of public presentations hosted by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is aiming to pick a winner by early next year.

While there are five proposals, the casino race comes down to three main bidders vying to land the casino that is expected to eventually rake in around $1 billion per year.

Billionaire Neil Bluhm and his Rush Street Gaming company are behind two proposals, against two other bids from Rhode Island-based Bally’s Corporation and one more from Hard Rock.

Watch here:

Two of the bids envision the casino at or near McCormick Place. Two others look to hit pay dirt in the South Loop, including one across the street from Soldier Field. Another is aiming to cash in near Goose Island. All of them are offering rosy revenue projections for a city desperate to shore up its depleted police and firefighter pension funds.

“They look beautiful, and they’re saying a lot of things that really, I think, speak to our values, but as you all know: the devil’s in the details, and my financial team is going to do a deep scrub,” Lightfoot said before the presentations kicked off.

A city review committee will make a recommendation to Lightfoot, who has the final say on what proposal will be submitted for approval by the Chicago Plan Commission and City Council. The chosen developer would then have to apply for a license with the Illinois Gaming Board. Lightfoot has said she wants the casino up and running by 2025.

Here’s a quick rundown of the bids in order of their presentations, which started at 1 p.m. and are expected to last well into the evening. Each will get 45 minutes to present and then take questions from the audience.

Rivers Chicago at McCormick

This $1.3 billion proposal is backed by Bluhm, Farpoint Development, McLaurin Development and the nonprofit Chicago Neighborhood Initiatives. Their plan calls for a renovation of McCormick Place’s seldom used Lakeside Center and could be up and running within a year because the infrastructure is already in place, they say.

Hard Rock

The $1.7 billion bid from the behemoth Florida gambling corporation would be located at the proposed One Central project over the Metra tracks near Soldier Field. The overall proposal hinges on $6.5 billion in public funding that hasn’t been approved, but Hard Rock claims their site would generate $70 million more in revenue.

Rivers 78

This $2 billion proposal from Bluhm and megadeveloper Related Midwest is targeting the north end of the “78,” a long-vacant 62-acre parcel near Roosevelt Road and Clark Street in the South Loop. Its 450,000-square-foot casino and 1,000-foot observation tower would coexist with a tech research center that is also being planned for the site, developers say.

Bally’s Tribune

This $1.8 billion project would break ground at the Chicago Tribune’s Freedom Center at 777 W. Chicago Ave. in River West, with a two-phase plan that includes a “Second City” club and a Chicago sports museum. The company has noted they’re “conflict-free,” with no other gambling interests in the Chicago area — a shot at Bluhm, who already runs Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, the most lucrative gambling temple in Illinois.

Bally’s McCormick

The corporation’s second bid includes most of the same amenities at the same price at the McCormick Place truck marshaling yards near 31st Street and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Ald. Sophia King (4th) has long been staunchly opposed to opening a casino at the site, but Bally’s says it would double its “upfront incentive payment” to the city to $50 million if it gets the license here.