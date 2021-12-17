At the Virtual Table with Laura Washington & Lynn Sweet

There was a full house on At the Table on Dec. 16 with guests Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill. and Madeleine Doubek, Executive Director of Change Illinois, joining hosts Laura Washington and Lynn Sweet to talk about former President Donald Trump’s potential influence in the primaries, City Council’s ward remap fight and more.

Sun-Times politics reporter Rachel Hinton also made a farewell appearance, discussing the latest in local politics ahead of her move to a new role at the Better Government Association in 2022.

Re-watch their their conversation above, recorded live on Dec. 16, 2021, and stay tuned for next month’s show.