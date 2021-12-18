 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

The news that came out of Fox News should be eye-opening

Kudos go to MSNBC and CNN for showing the nation they are real news networks, not a propaganda arm for one political party like Fox News.

By Letters to the Editor
Laura Ingraham was among the concerned Fox News anchors who sent texts to Mark Meadows on January 6th urging him to persuade the president to stop the riot.
Laura Ingraham was among the concerned Fox News anchors who sent texts to Mark Meadows on Jan. 6 urging him to persuade the president to stop the riot.
AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez

Fox News showed its true ugly colors last Monday when the House select committee probing the Jan. 6 insurrection voted to hold former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, in contempt of Congress for thumbing his nose at the House subpoena by failing to appear. MSNBC and CNN provided live coverage of the event.

But Fox News was nowhere to be found. They did not provide a single second of live coverage. And that vote was probably the most important news story of the day. Along with shocking reports that Fox News anchors Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Brian Kilmeade had sent texts to Meadows on Jan. 6 asking him to persuade Trump to stop the riots.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 350 words.

It’s as if Fox News was hoping the public would forget about it. Hoping you didn’t notice it.

Yeah, some law-and-order network. They constantly vilify cities headed by Democrats for their high crime rates. They constantly bash the defund the police movement, which very few Democrats support.

Yet, this same so-called law-and-order network was silent when Steve Bannon was held in contempt by the House for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena, for which he is now facing criminal charges. And Meadows, for doing the same.

Kudos to every member of the select committee, including Republicans Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, who also joined all the Democrats during the full House vote.

And kudos to MSNBC and CNN for showing the nation they are real news networks, not a propaganda arm for one political party, like Fox News.

Herb Vermaas, Salem

Facts Still Matter To Me

As Neil Steinberg pointed out in his column: “We live in a country where 40% of Americans believe literally any lie they are told to believe, any fiction they prefer to believe ... ”

Unfortunately, what Steinberg says is all too true.

As a result, I have become so frustrated and discouraged lately about this state of affairs that I often have found it easier to ignore this reality. But I can’t. And I won’t.

I choose instead to purposely pay attention to these facts and to risk becoming infuriated. I choose to follow the recommendations laid out in Timothy Snyder’s excellent book, “On Tyranny,” especially #10: ”Believe in truth. To abandon facts is to abandon freedom. If nothing is true, then no one can criticize power, because there is no basis upon which to do so. If nothing is true, then all is spectacle. The biggest wallet pays for the most blinding lights.”

And I fully realize that, in my efforts to accept what is true, I must also accept Steinberg’s caution: “We assume, incorrectly, that because facts matter to us, they’re going to matter to everybody.”

Nevertheless, the facts matter to me. And always will.

Bob Chimis, Elmwood Park

Impending trouble

As I travel around the country, I see strong indications of impending trouble. This is to those who have “(expletive deleted) Biden. And (expletive deleted) You If You Voted For Biden” flags and signs displayed: Please take them down.

I am an Army infantry veteran of the U.S. war against the people of Vietnam. I was told I was fighting for freedom, democracy and to keep America safe. When I see these signs, I see vulgarity, a threat to my safety and freedom, hatred, division and violence.

We are called the United States of America. We can only be united if we are aware of the impact our words and actions have on others. Dissent is fine. It is one of the pillars of democracy. However, dissent can and must be expressed with civility and the realization that unity can only be achieved when we show respect and consideration for others.

During this season of peace on Earth and goodwill to all, let’s discuss our differences, express our agreements and disagreements in civil dialogue, and keep in mind that a patriotic American has a duty to ensure safety, freedom and democracy for all.

These three can only be obtained with unity.

Arnold Steiber, Kenwood

Gomer Pyle with zip-ties

I was reminded of an episode of The Andy Griffith Show when reading Mona Charen’s recent column, “The right’s violent perversion of patriotism.” What we have now in this country is groups of Gomer Pyles, running around Mayberry yelling “Citizen’s arrest, citizen’s arrest,” only now they have military-style zip-ties and rifles instead of crooked hats and goofy grins (although they may have those as well).

Jeff Zahrn, Dyer, Indiana

Insanity on crime-fighting

Today’s headlines about Mayor Lori Lightfoot spending millions more on her safety plan, is a perfect example of Albert Einstein’s definition of Insanity: Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.

Mike Rice, Jefferson Park

Next Up In Commentary

The Latest

Horoscope for Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021

By Georgia Nicols

Northern Illinois falls just short in Cure Bowl loss to Coastal Carolina

Grayson McCall threw four touchdown passes and the Chanticleers held off the Huskies 47-41 in the Cure Bowl. The game ended with NIU at the Chanticleers’ 4-yard line.

By Sun-Times wires

Blackhawks lose in overtime to depleted Predators

The Hawks were facing a team that was missing eight players because of COVID-19 and playing the second half of a back-to-back, but they couldn’t take advantage.

By Brian Sandalow

2 shot while leaving restaurant in Near North Side

The man and woman were walking out of a restaurant about 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue when someone got out of a white Audi and fired shots.

By Sun-Times Wire

Biden vaccine mandate for larger employers can take effect, court rules

The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati overrules a decision by a federal judge in a separate court that had paused the mandate nationwide.

By Geoff Mulvihill | Associated Press and Andrew DeMillo | Associated Press

5 years for Capitol rioter; toughest sentence yet stemming from Jan. 6 insurrection

In a letter to the judge, Florida man Robert Palmer, 54, said he felt betrayed by Trump and his allies. "Trump supporters were lied to by those at the time who had great power," wrote Palmer, who told the judge Friday he was "really, really ashamed of what I did."

By Colleen Long | Associated Press