Saturday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Saturday, December 18, 2021
BIG NORTHERN
Rockford Christian at Rockford Lutheran, 4:00
DU KANE
Glenbard North at Batavia, 6:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 12:00
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Morris at Sycamore, 6:00
NIC - 10
Belvidere at Belvidere North, 7:00
NON CONFERENCE
Addison Trail at Fenton, 4:30
Benet at DePaul, PPD
Boylan at Waukegan, 5:30
Buffalo Grove at Hampshire, 3:30
Conant at Maine West, 4:30
Crystal Lake Central at Wheeling, 6:00
DeKalb at Plainfield East. 2:30
Downers Grove South at Downers Grove North, 6:
Eisenhower at Chicago Christian, 3:30
Gardner-So. Wilmington at Ridgeview, 3:15
Glenbard South at Marmion, 6:00
Glenbrook North at Deerfield, 6:00
Hersey at Lake Zurich, 3:00
Hillcrest at Bloomington, 6:30
Jones at Dunbar, 1-29 PPD
Kaneland at Rock Falls, 6:00
Lake Forest at Oak Park-River Forest, 6:00
Lakes at Schaumburg, 4:30
Lane at St. Ignatius, 2-5 PPD
Lyons at Prospect, 6:00
Manteno at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 3:00
Naperville Central at West Aurora, 6:00
Notre Dame at Mundelein, 4:30
Orr at Bloomington Central Catholic, 2:30
Ottawa at Princeton, 6:30
Providence-St. Mel at Walther Christian, 1:30
Raby at Mount Carmel, 6:00
Rolling Meadows at Libertyville, 5:30
Schurz at Hoffman Estates, 1-8 PPD
Somonauk at Aurora Christian, 7:00
South Beloit at Oregon, 7:30
Southland at Providence, PPD
St. Edward at Elgin, PPD
St. Francis at LaLumiere (IN), 5:00
Stevenson at Glenbard East, 5:30
Streator at Putnam County, 5:30
Wells at Senn, 2:00
Westinghouse at Timothy Christian, 6:00
Westlake Christian at Alden-Hebron, 7:30
Westmont at IMSA, 6:00
BRADLEY TECH (WI)
Perspectives-Lead vs. Juneau (WI), 9:00a
Legal Prep vs. Heritage Christian (WI), 10:30
Von Steuben vs. Milwaukee Languages (WI), 1:30
Perspectives-MSA vs. Milwaukee Science (WI), 3:0
Hononegah vs. Brown Deer (WI), 6:00
CRETE-MONEE
Harlan vs. Southland, 10:00
Hyde Park vs. Thornwood, CNL
Maine South vs. Romeoville, 1:00
Urban Prep vs. Rich, 2:30
Oak Forest vs. Sandburg, 4:00
Crete-Monee vs. Thornton Fr. South, 5:30
EUREKA COLLEGE
Eureka vs. East Peoria, 12:00
Peoria Christian vs. Teutopolis, 1:30
El Paso-Gridley vs. Metamora, 3:00
Roanoke-Benson vs. Gibson City-MS, 4:30
Marquette vs. Bearsdstown, 6:)0
Deer Creek-Mackinaw vs. Prairie Central, 7:30
MADISON COLLEGE (WI)
Yorkville Christian vs. La Follette (WI), 3:30
SIOUX CITY (SD) - SANFORD PENTAGON
Simeon vs. Dream City Christian (AZ), 11:30
Kenwood vs. Sioux Falls East (SD), 2:30
UNIVERSITY HIGH
Phillips vs. Clark, 12:00
Curie vs. Francis Parker, 2:00
University High vs. Lincoln Park, 4:00
JACOBS
Larkin vs. Johnsburg, 3:00
Cary-Grove vs. Streamwood, 3:00
Crystal Lake South vs. Waubonsie Valley, 4:30
Loyola vs. Grant, 4:30
Barrington vs. Prairie Ridge, 6:00
Marian Central vs. Jefferson, 6:00
South Elgin vs. Grayslake Central, 7:30
Jacobs vs. Bartlett, 7:30
LAS VEGAS BISHOP GORMAN (NV)
De La Salle vs. West Ranch (CA), 12:30
LITTLE VILLAGE
Morgan Park Academy vs. South Shore, 9:00
North Grand vs. Little Village, 9:00a
Ellison vs. Hope Academy, 11:00
Ellison vs. South Shore, 1:00
Hansberry vs. Little Village, 1:00
Hope Academy vs. Morgan Park Academy, 3:00
SCOTTSDALE HORIZON (AZ)
New Trier vs. Horizon (AZ), 4:30
STEINMETZ
Steinmetz vs. Intrinsic-Downtown, 11:00
Intrinsic-Belmont vs. Holy Trinity, 12:30
WATSEKA
Donovan vs. Tri-Point, 11:00
Illinois Lutheran vs. Westville, 12:30
Cissna Park vs. Hoopeston, 2:00
Peotone vs. LaSalette, 3:30
Mnamara vs. Iroquois West, 5:00
Watseka vs. Milford, 6:30