Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
St. Patrick’s bench reacts during the game against Notre Dame.
St. Patrick's bench reacts during the game against Notre Dame.
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Saturday, December 18, 2021

BIG NORTHERN

Rockford Christian at Rockford Lutheran, 4:00

DU KANE

Glenbard North at Batavia, 6:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 12:00

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Morris at Sycamore, 6:00

NIC - 10

Belvidere at Belvidere North, 7:00

NON CONFERENCE

Addison Trail at Fenton, 4:30

Benet at DePaul, PPD

Boylan at Waukegan, 5:30

Buffalo Grove at Hampshire, 3:30

Conant at Maine West, 4:30

Crystal Lake Central at Wheeling, 6:00

DeKalb at Plainfield East. 2:30

Downers Grove South at Downers Grove North, 6:

Eisenhower at Chicago Christian, 3:30

Gardner-So. Wilmington at Ridgeview, 3:15

Glenbard South at Marmion, 6:00

Glenbrook North at Deerfield, 6:00

Hersey at Lake Zurich, 3:00

Hillcrest at Bloomington, 6:30

Jones at Dunbar, 1-29 PPD

Kaneland at Rock Falls, 6:00

Lake Forest at Oak Park-River Forest, 6:00

Lakes at Schaumburg, 4:30

Lane at St. Ignatius, 2-5 PPD

Lyons at Prospect, 6:00

Manteno at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 3:00

Naperville Central at West Aurora, 6:00

Notre Dame at Mundelein, 4:30

Orr at Bloomington Central Catholic, 2:30

Ottawa at Princeton, 6:30

Providence-St. Mel at Walther Christian, 1:30

Raby at Mount Carmel, 6:00

Rolling Meadows at Libertyville, 5:30

Schurz at Hoffman Estates, 1-8 PPD

Somonauk at Aurora Christian, 7:00

South Beloit at Oregon, 7:30

Southland at Providence, PPD

St. Edward at Elgin, PPD

St. Francis at LaLumiere (IN), 5:00

Stevenson at Glenbard East, 5:30

Streator at Putnam County, 5:30

Wells at Senn, 2:00

Westinghouse at Timothy Christian, 6:00

Westlake Christian at Alden-Hebron, 7:30

Westmont at IMSA, 6:00

BRADLEY TECH (WI)

Perspectives-Lead vs. Juneau (WI), 9:00a

Legal Prep vs. Heritage Christian (WI), 10:30

Von Steuben vs. Milwaukee Languages (WI), 1:30

Perspectives-MSA vs. Milwaukee Science (WI), 3:0

Hononegah vs. Brown Deer (WI), 6:00

CRETE-MONEE

Harlan vs. Southland, 10:00

Hyde Park vs. Thornwood, CNL

Maine South vs. Romeoville, 1:00

Urban Prep vs. Rich, 2:30

Oak Forest vs. Sandburg, 4:00

Crete-Monee vs. Thornton Fr. South, 5:30

EUREKA COLLEGE

Eureka vs. East Peoria, 12:00

Peoria Christian vs. Teutopolis, 1:30

El Paso-Gridley vs. Metamora, 3:00

Roanoke-Benson vs. Gibson City-MS, 4:30

Marquette vs. Bearsdstown, 6:)0

Deer Creek-Mackinaw vs. Prairie Central, 7:30

MADISON COLLEGE (WI)

Yorkville Christian vs. La Follette (WI), 3:30

SIOUX CITY (SD) - SANFORD PENTAGON

Simeon vs. Dream City Christian (AZ), 11:30

Kenwood vs. Sioux Falls East (SD), 2:30

UNIVERSITY HIGH

Phillips vs. Clark, 12:00

Curie vs. Francis Parker, 2:00

University High vs. Lincoln Park, 4:00

JACOBS

Larkin vs. Johnsburg, 3:00

Cary-Grove vs. Streamwood, 3:00

Crystal Lake South vs. Waubonsie Valley, 4:30

Loyola vs. Grant, 4:30

Barrington vs. Prairie Ridge, 6:00

Marian Central vs. Jefferson, 6:00

South Elgin vs. Grayslake Central, 7:30

Jacobs vs. Bartlett, 7:30

LAS VEGAS BISHOP GORMAN (NV)

De La Salle vs. West Ranch (CA), 12:30

LITTLE VILLAGE

Morgan Park Academy vs. South Shore, 9:00

North Grand vs. Little Village, 9:00a

Ellison vs. Hope Academy, 11:00

Ellison vs. South Shore, 1:00

Hansberry vs. Little Village, 1:00

Hope Academy vs. Morgan Park Academy, 3:00

SCOTTSDALE HORIZON (AZ)

New Trier vs. Horizon (AZ), 4:30

STEINMETZ

Steinmetz vs. Intrinsic-Downtown, 11:00

Intrinsic-Belmont vs. Holy Trinity, 12:30

WATSEKA

Donovan vs. Tri-Point, 11:00

Illinois Lutheran vs. Westville, 12:30

Cissna Park vs. Hoopeston, 2:00

Peotone vs. LaSalette, 3:30

Mnamara vs. Iroquois West, 5:00

Watseka vs. Milford, 6:30

