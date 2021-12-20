Let’s not forget to thank our fellow police officers who protected us this year

In a recent letter to the editor, Bob Ory wrote that Time Magazine didn’t ask him about his selection for “Person of the Year,” but if they did, his choice would have been Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who risked his life to save our democracy.

I’m wondering if Ory might have given a little thought to American law enforcement officers who did give their lives for our democracy. More than 450 police officers have died in the line of duty so far in 2021, 58 by gunfire, including Ella French here in Chicago.

How easy it is to overlook just what cops do every day and zero in on the few sensational stories about cop mistakes and those who shame a noble profession. It’s been a tough road for our law enforcement officers the last few years, but let us not forget just what they accomplish and the sacrifices they make to save our democracy on a daily basis.

Eugene Goodman was a hero, no doubt. But certainly, he is joined by thousands more noble men and women. If Time Magazine listed all those noble men and women as their person of the year, it would resemble a phone book.

Bob Angone, retired Chicago Police lieutenant, Austin, Texas

Dumb regrets on Jan. 6

It is becoming more and more difficult to decide who is the worst of the worst; the leader, Donald J. Trump, or the brain-dead followers who have attached themselves to his coattails and actually believe all of his fairy tales. All one needs to have is a little common sense to see right through his charade of lies.

Then, Jan. 6 happens when the real dopes come out in droves. Example, Robert Palmer of Largo, Florida wept as he told a judge he was really ashamed of what he did in attacking police at the Capitol. He stated that he felt betrayed by Trump and his allies, who fed them lies about a stolen election and told them to stand up to tyranny.

Now Mr. Palmer is going to spend the next five years in “Graybar Hotel,” while The Donald sits back and dictates more lies and conspiracy theories to those without common sense.

Bob Meder, Romeoville

Mayor Lightfoot’s priority list

Am I mistaken or is Chicago still suffering from gun violence, carjackings, smash and grab thuggery, illicit drug distribution and red-light camera tomfoolery?

If so, then why does Mayor Lori Lightfoot seem more concerned with the sugary drinks that our kids are consuming than bringing law and order to the violent streets of her city?

Is she doubling down on things she can control, or is she simply oblivious to the chaos that surrounds her and all the other fine folks of Chicago on a daily basis?

Bob Ory, Elgin