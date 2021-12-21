 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
Lake Forest’s Asa Thomas (5) as the Scouts play Oak Park.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

INTERSTATE EIGHT

Kaneland at Plano, 7:00

LaSalle-Peru at Sandwich, 7:00

NIC - 10

Guilford at Belvidere North, 7:00

RIVER VALLEY

Grant Park at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 6:45

Illinois Lutheran at Clifton Central, 7:00

St. Anne at Beecher, 1-19 PPD

SOUTHLAND

Bloom at Thornwood, 6:00

NON CONFERENCE

Alcott at Noble Street, 4:00

Andrew at Reavis, 6:00

Antioch at Fenwick, 6:00

Butler at Proviso West, 7:00

Byron at Erie-Prophetstown, PPD

Catalyst-Maria at Agricultural Science

Christ the King at Loyola (MI), 4:30

Comer at Mount Carmel, 7:00

Dwight at Ridgeview, 7:00

East Aurora at DeKalb, 7:00

Evergreen Park at Elmwood Park, 1:00

Lakes at St. Patrick, 7:00

Latin at Walther Christian, 5:00

Leland at Amboy, 7:00

Lena-Winslow at Winnebago, 7:00

Lincoln-Way West at Plainfield North, 6:30

Loyola at Evanston, PPD

Manteno at Joliet Catholic, PPD

Marquette at Alleman, 7:00

Minooka at Lemont, 6:00

Niles North at Prospect, 6:00

North Boone at Belvidere, 7:00

Polo at Oregon, 7:00

Princeton at Dixon, 7:00

Prosser at Dunbar, 3:00

Rock Falls at Newman, 7:00

Round Lake at Mundelein, 4:30

Schurz at Collins, 1:00

Seneca at Newark, 7:00

St. Viator at Hersey, 6:00

Wilmington at Momence, 7:00

Woodland at Blue Ridge, PPD

York at Benet, PPD

FORT MYERS (FL) CITY OF PALMS

Young vs. North Little Rock (AR), 3:45

LAS VEGAS BISHOP GORMAN (NV)

De La Salle vs. Evangel Christian (KY), 8:30

MARENGO

Crystal Lake Central vs. Richmond-Burton, 9:00a

Woodstock vs. Fenton, 12:00

Stillman Valley vs. Grayslake North, 3:00

Harvest Christian vs. Harvard, 6:00

Genoa-Kingston vs. Sycamore, 10:30

Rockford Christian vs. Woodstock North, 1:30

Freeport vs. Marengo, 4:30

Rochelle vs. Wauconda, 7:30

WATSEKA

Hoopeston vs. Peotone, 5:00

Iroquois West vs. Watseka, 6:15

McNamara vs. Milford, 7:30

