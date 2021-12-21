Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
INTERSTATE EIGHT
Kaneland at Plano, 7:00
LaSalle-Peru at Sandwich, 7:00
NIC - 10
Guilford at Belvidere North, 7:00
RIVER VALLEY
Grant Park at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 6:45
Illinois Lutheran at Clifton Central, 7:00
St. Anne at Beecher, 1-19 PPD
SOUTHLAND
Bloom at Thornwood, 6:00
NON CONFERENCE
Alcott at Noble Street, 4:00
Andrew at Reavis, 6:00
Antioch at Fenwick, 6:00
Butler at Proviso West, 7:00
Byron at Erie-Prophetstown, PPD
Catalyst-Maria at Agricultural Science
Christ the King at Loyola (MI), 4:30
Comer at Mount Carmel, 7:00
Dwight at Ridgeview, 7:00
East Aurora at DeKalb, 7:00
Evergreen Park at Elmwood Park, 1:00
Lakes at St. Patrick, 7:00
Latin at Walther Christian, 5:00
Leland at Amboy, 7:00
Lena-Winslow at Winnebago, 7:00
Lincoln-Way West at Plainfield North, 6:30
Loyola at Evanston, PPD
Manteno at Joliet Catholic, PPD
Marquette at Alleman, 7:00
Minooka at Lemont, 6:00
Niles North at Prospect, 6:00
North Boone at Belvidere, 7:00
Polo at Oregon, 7:00
Princeton at Dixon, 7:00
Prosser at Dunbar, 3:00
Rock Falls at Newman, 7:00
Round Lake at Mundelein, 4:30
Schurz at Collins, 1:00
Seneca at Newark, 7:00
St. Viator at Hersey, 6:00
Wilmington at Momence, 7:00
Woodland at Blue Ridge, PPD
York at Benet, PPD
FORT MYERS (FL) CITY OF PALMS
Young vs. North Little Rock (AR), 3:45
LAS VEGAS BISHOP GORMAN (NV)
De La Salle vs. Evangel Christian (KY), 8:30
MARENGO
Crystal Lake Central vs. Richmond-Burton, 9:00a
Woodstock vs. Fenton, 12:00
Stillman Valley vs. Grayslake North, 3:00
Harvest Christian vs. Harvard, 6:00
Genoa-Kingston vs. Sycamore, 10:30
Rockford Christian vs. Woodstock North, 1:30
Freeport vs. Marengo, 4:30
Rochelle vs. Wauconda, 7:30
WATSEKA
Hoopeston vs. Peotone, 5:00
Iroquois West vs. Watseka, 6:15
McNamara vs. Milford, 7:30