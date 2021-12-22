Wearing a mask isn’t that complicated

It’s amazing to me that wearing a mask properly is so complicated for many people. If you buy a surgical or N95 mask, the box shows pictures of how to wear one, and they come with instructions.

For those wearing cloth masks they made or purchased without instructions, you could do something crazy — like look around you to see how to properly wear one.

To put it mildly, most 5-year-olds can figure out how to wear a mask properly, yet it’s the adults that get confused as well as lazy.

I can’t go into any store without seeing people who have only their mouths covered. I’m not just talking about those who’ve had a mask slide down over time, but those who I watch put it on and choose not to cover their nose.

Then there are those who wear one, and it slides down over time, and they leave it there so it’s only covering their mouth. I also love those who take their mask off so they can talk to you, thinking that you can’t hear them through the mask and defeating the purpose of wearing it since studies seem to show the nose is better than the mouth at spreading the virus.

I’ve seen people wear masks that are not fit snugly, so it’s easy for the virus to leak out. I’ve seen masks with holes in them and masks that look so beat up, dirty and old, it’s probably the only one they’ve ever purchased.

Then there are those who refuse to wear a mask even though the store requires it, and I’ve never seen an employee address a maskless patron. When signs said ‘No shirt, no shoes, no service,’ people generally obeyed, but suddenly you have discovered rights when we ask you to wear a mask while around other people in a store.

So, wear a mask — and not a cloth mask, but a surgical or N95 mask — wear it snugly and cover your nose.

Bruce Handler, Highland Park

Nagy, Foxx are both clueless

Chicagoans have had their fill of Bears coach Matt Nagy and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx for the very same reason: Both are clueless when it comes to knowing the meaning of the word “offense.”

Gerald Weisberg, Lake View

Manchin is no Democrat

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin might as well don a MAGA hat and declare himself a Republican. His stubborn refusal to support President Biden’s “Build Back Better” bill means it is DOA in the Senate, where not one Republican will vote “yes” on anything that might make Biden look good.

Representing one of our poorest states, it is mind-boggling Manchin would kill a proposal that could benefit millions of low-income constituents. If they are paying attention, Manchin should get his walking papers in the next election.

Dan McGuire, Bensenville