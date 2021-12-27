 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Jean-Marc Vallée, director of ‘Dallas Buyers Club,’ dies at 58

No cause of death was revealed for the filmmaker, who won an Emmy for directing ‘Big Little Lies.’

By RYAN PEARSON | Associated Press
Jean-Marc Vallée (center) poses with “Big Little Lies” stars Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman after the series won multiple Golden Globe Awards in 2018.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

LOS ANGELES — Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée, who won an Emmy for directing the hit HBO series “Big Little Lies” and whose 2013 drama “Dallas Buyers Club” earned Matthew McConaughey an Oscar, has died. He was 58.

His representative Bumble Ward said Sunday that Vallée died suddenly in his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada, over the weekend.

Vallée was acclaimed for his naturalistic approach to filmmaking, directing stars including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal over the past decade.

“My heart is broken,” tweeted Witherspoon, producer and star of Vallée’s 2014 film “Wild.” “My friend. I love you.”

He directed Emily Blunt in 2009’s “The Young Victoria” and became a sought-after name in Hollywood after “Dallas Buyers Club” earned six Academy Awards nominations, including best picture. Stars McConaughey and Jared Leto both won Oscars for their work.

He often shot with natural light and hand-held cameras and gave actors freedom to improvise the script and move around within a scene’s location. The crew roamed up and down the Pacific Coast Trail to shoot Witherspoon in “Wild.”

“They can move anywhere they want,” the Canadian filmmaker said of his actors in a 2014 interview with The Associated Press. “It’s giving the importance to storytelling, emotion, characters. I try not to interfere too much. I don’t need to cut performances. Often, the cinematographer and I were like, ‘This location sucks. It’s not very nice. But, hey, that’s life.’ ”

He re-teamed with Witherspoon to direct the first season of “Big Little Lies” in 2017, and directed Adams in 2018′s “Sharp Objects,” also for HBO. Vallée won DGA awards for both.

Next Up In Obituaries

The Latest

In Memoriam: Charlie Watts, Norm Macdonald, Mary Wilson, Stephen Sondheim among the celebrities we lost in 2021

Here’s a look at some of the celebrities, including Chicago luminaries, who passed away in 2021.

By Associated Press

SWAT standoff ends after hostage situation in Ford City

About 4:30 a.m., SWAT teams responded to a male holding a female hostage in the 4200 block of West 76th Street, police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Wanda Young, member of The Marvelettes, dies at 78

Young and other members of the Marvelettes were teenagers when they recorded "Please Mr. Postman" for Berry Gordy Jr.’s Motown Records in 1961. The song became Motown’s first No. 1 pop hit.

By Associated Press

Kwanzaa celebration canceled at Malcolm X College due to surging COVID-19 cases

Cases of coronavirus in the city are up 129% over the previous week according to the most recent data available from the Chicago Department of Public Health. That’s an average of over 2,500 new cases daily.

By Manny Ramos

Monday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from the holiday tournaments.

By Michael O'Brien

3 killed, 11-year-old among 23 wounded in weekend shootings citywide

In one of the fatal attacks, a 37-year-old man was shot in the torso about 3:20 p.m. in East Garfield Park.

By Sun-Times Wire