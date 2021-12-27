Michael O’Brien’s holiday tournament notebook

The holiday tournament week began with a thrilling morning at York. There were big-time performances from top prospects, sleeper seniors scoring 30 points, buzzer beaters and upsets. I couldn’t ask for a better start to the week.

I’m heading over to Proviso West now but here’s a quick recap of what has happened so far today. I’ll be updating the notebook all day and night.

York

First round

Lake Forest 72, Hinsdale South 52: Asa Thomas led the Scouts with 24 points and Alex Forowycz scored 19. Garrett Bolte did everything for the Hornets, had 30 points and 10 rebounds. He played one of the better all-around games I’ve seen this season.

Lyons 67, Wheaton North 34: Really nice game for Tavari Johnson with 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Aidan Sullivan and Niklas Polonowski each added 11 points. No one on the Falcons reached double digits. Wheaton North shot 10 of 42 from three-point range.

Tinley Park 51, Palatine 47: Nick Harrell had 15 and Tony Webb was really big in the clutch with 14 points and the win sealing FT’s. Grant Dersnah led Palatine with 13 points and six rebounds.

Lemont 75, Timothy Christian 50: I watched the first half of this one. Sophomore Nojus Indrusaitis had a huge performance. He finished with 32 points. Rokas Castillo added 20. Furman recruit Ben VanderWal led Timothy with 27 points.

Conant 48, St. Ignatius 45: What a finish. Watch it below. Cougars senior Colin Francia with the buzzer beater in the upset. Francia and Camden Lathos each scored 12 points and Yusuf Cisse added 11 points. Kolby Gilles led the Wolfpack with 14 points. St. Ignatius lost despite a 17-7 rebounding advantage. Seven rebounds is a bit suspect. I didn’t keep stats for this game, it is possible the York Tournament folks are still working out the kinks.

Conant senior Colin Francia drains a jumper at the buzzer and the Cougars upset St. Ignatius!



Conant advances to the second round at York. The Wolfpack’s rough start to the season continues. pic.twitter.com/19AeQxQDuC — Michael O'Brien (@michaelsobrien) December 27, 2021

Big Dipper

First round

Ag. Science 56, Dunbar 48: Justin Sadder dropped 30 points for the Cyclones. Sterling Chears scored eight and grabbed 12 rebounds and Javion Johnson added eight points and 10 rebounds. Ag. Science advances to the second round and improves to 8-1.

Julian

First round

Crane 70, Richards 37: The Cougars pick up the win in the first round of the first game of this new tournament. It’s a good idea. Chicago needed a small school holiday tournament. Senior Terrance Patterson led crane with 17 points and six assists.