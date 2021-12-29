 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Jury reaches verdict in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Maxwell is accused of recruiting and grooming teenage girls from 1994 to 2004 for financier Jeffrey Epstein — and herself — to sexually abuse.

By Associated Press Updated
Tom Hays and Larry Neumeister
In this courtroom sketch, Judge Alison Nathan, far left, speaks to the jury, right, about the new deliberations schedule and the courts concern regarding the recent COVID-19 outbreak during the Ghislaine Maxwell sexual abuse trial, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in New York.
In this courtroom sketch, Judge Alison Nathan, far left, speaks to the jury, right, about the new deliberations schedule and the courts concern regarding the recent COVID-19 outbreak during the Ghislaine Maxwell sexual abuse trial, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in New York.
AP

NEW YORK — Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite charged with recruiting and grooming teenage girls to be sexually abused by the financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The verdict is expected to be announced shortly in the New York City courtroom where Maxwell has been on trial since late November. Deliberations began Dec. 20, halting after Wednesday for the Christmas holiday before resuming Monday.

Prosecutors say Epstein could not have sexually abused girls as young as 14 without Maxwell serving as his “lady of the house.” Maxwell’s lawyers say she is innocent.

Next Up In News

The Latest

The change we wish to see in the world for 2022

Politicos, celebs and others share their New Year’s resolutions as a challenging 2021 draws to a close.

By S. E. Cupp

Renaming schools is complicated, but a teaching opportunity

The totality of a historical figure’s contributions to society should be considered when deciding whether to remove the name of a slaveowner.

By Letters to the Editor

Beloved West Side children’s garden to undergo $5.6 million renovation

The Elizabeth Morse Genius Children’s Garden at the Garfield Park Conservatory will reopen in 2023 with more ADA accessibility and new learning spaces.

By Cheyanne M. Daniels

New Trier shuts down West Aurora, advances to Pontiac semifinals

The Trevians didn’t allow the Blackhawks to score a field goal for the first nine minutes and allowed just one bucket in the first 12.

By Michael O'Brien

Cook County judge accused of making comment that ‘likely’ violated code of conduct

Judge Raul Vega was reassigned to administrative duties after he allegedly made the comment to another judge. What Vega said has not been revealed but he was replaced as the presiding judge of the domestic violence division last week.

By Matthew Hendrickson

Afternoon Edition: Dec. 29, 2021

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By Matt Moore