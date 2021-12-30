 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The Score begins yearlong celebration of 30th anniversary Sunday

On Jan. 2, 1992, The Score hit the air. Its frequency wasn’t at 670 kilohertz, and it went off the air around 4:30 p.m. daily. But its launch began a new era of Chicago radio.

By Jeff Agrest
Provided

Thirty years ago Sunday, The Score hit the air. Its frequency wasn’t at 670 kilohertz, and it went off the air around 4:30 p.m. daily. But its launch began a new era of Chicago radio.

The station will commence a yearlong celebration Sunday, airing classic audio from its initial 820-AM days through its moves to 1160 and 670. Operations director Mitch Rosen also is hoping to host an in-person, all-day broadcast during the MLB All-Star break, depending on the state of the pandemic.

“Throughout the year, we’ll share great moments in Score history with our audience, and there will be a digital component,” Rosen said.

After starting in closet-sized studios on Belmont Avenue, The Score broadcasts from swanky, video-friendly digs at Prudential Plaza. After being unable to air at night, the station has carried the Blackhawks, Blue Demons, Bulls, Cubs, Huskies, Illini and White Sox.

And after 30 years, it’s still a huge part of the Chicago sports conscience.

