William J. Norris dies; the first actor to play Scrooge in the Goodman Theatre’s ‘Christmas Carol’

Robert Falls, artistic director of the Goodman, calls Norris a ‘brilliant actor’ in a Facebook tribute

By Maureen O'Donnell
William J. Norris playing Scrooge in "A Christmas Carol" at the Goodman Theater.
William J. Norris playing Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol” at the Goodman Theatre.
Sun-Times file

William J. Norris, the first actor to play Scrooge in the Goodman Theatre’s annual “Christmas Carol,” has died, said B.J. Jones, the artistic director at Northlight Theatre.

He was 75 and died Nov. 30 of lingering heart trouble at his home in Iowa, Jones said.

“He’s one of the founding fathers of the Chicago Theater movement,” he said.

Robert Falls, the artistic director of the Goodman, called him a “brilliant actor” in a Facebook tribute.

“Terribly sad,” Falls wrote. “What a brilliant actor! So many of his performances are the stuff of legends — those early Stuart Gordon Organic shows, and of course his profound Scrooge that anchored the Goodman production for so many years.”

During a versatile career of nearly 40 years, Mr. Norris appeared on stages in Europe and around Chicago, including Chicago Shakespeare Theater, the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire and Victory Gardens, his Goodman biography said.

He also worked as a playwright and director, according to the Mark Larson book “Ensemble: An Oral History of Chicago Theater.”

And he appeared on TV and in movies and won an Emmy and a Jeff award, according to the Goodman.

Mr. Norris had a gift for playing mature parts, even when he was young. And he had a “comedically cranky” exterior, Jones said. “He delighted, in acting as Scrooge, as if he hated the kids in the cast — which could not have been further from the truth.”

