 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Jason Benetti calling three bowl games for ESPN — within 9 days

The White Sox’ TV voice will call the Hawaii and Alamo bowls on TV and the Fiesta Bowl on radio. In between, he’ll squeeze in a Bulls game.

By Jeff Agrest
Jason Benetti, with White Sox analyst Steve Stone, is thrilled to be traveling again. “This is what I’ve been longing for,” he said.
Ron Vesely/White Sox

Jason Benetti is making up for lost time. More specifically, lost travel.

In a span of nine days, Benetti will call three college football bowl games, two for ESPN TV and one for ESPN Radio. Amid all that, he’ll call a Bulls game to boot.

“When I was talking publicly about not traveling last year, my soul needs to go places,” said Benetti, the White Sox’ TV voice who was confined to Chicago for most of baseball season because of the pandemic. “I missed it, and I missed being around the people. This is what I’ve been longing for.”

Benetti will call the Hawaii Bowl (Memphis-Hawaii) on Dec. 24 and the Alamo Bowl (Oregon-Oklahoma) on Dec. 29 on TV. He’ll call the Fiesta Bowl (Oklahoma State-Notre Dame) on Jan. 1 on radio. He’ll be joined by analyst Andre Ware and sideline reporter Paul Carcaterra on all three broadcasts.

That’s trips to Honolulu, San Antonio and the Phoenix area – but there’s one more.

After calling the Hawaii Bowl, which kicks off at 3 p.m. local time, Benetti will fly to Chicago. He’s scheduled to arrive around 1 p.m. Christmas Day, then spend the holiday with his parents. The next night, he’ll call Pacers-Bulls at the United Center, then head back on the road.

ESPN asks its broadcasters about their willingness to work on holidays. Benetti called the Hawaii Bowl, which mostly has been played on Christmas Eve, two years ago and enjoyed it. So he had no problem going back. ESPN assigned him to the other bowls. Again, fine by him.

“It’s awesome,” Benetti said. “It’s everything I’ve missed since the pandemic hit.”

Remote patrol

  • Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will call Bears-Packers on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” but sideline reporter Michele Tofoya is off. Kathryn Tappen will fill in. Also, NBC News political correspondent Steve Kornacki returns to “Football Night in America” to analyze NFL playoff probabilities.
  • Play-by-play voice Mike Monaco has filled in on White Sox and Bulls games this year. Now he’ll fill in for Blackhawks TV voice Pat Foley. Monaco will call games Dec. 15 and 21 and Jan. 1.

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

Halas Intrigue Episode 201: Weekend at Lambeau

The Bears will try to end Aaron Rogders’ ownership on Sunday night.

By Sun-Times staff

Expanded outdoor dining at Chicago restaurants and bars to be extended a year

The program allowed 500 restaurants and bars to put tables on sidewalks, private parking lots and in the street to serve patrons still skittish about dining and drinking indoors.

By Fran Spielman

‘Being the Ricardos’: Nicole Kidman amazes as the Lucy easy to love and the Lucy hard as nails

In typical Aaron Sorkin style, the whip-smart drama packs years of turmoil into one compelling week in the lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

By Richard Roeper

Daunte Wright was ‘just gasping’ after shooting: Girlfriend

"I grabbed whatever was in the car. I don’t remember if it was a sweater or a towel or something … and put it on his chest like you see in movies and TV shows," Alayna Albrecht-Payton testified. "I didn’t know what to do."

By Associated Press

Sky’s title-defending season tips off May 6

2022 WNBA regular-season highlights include the league’s 18th All-Star game, Commissioner’s Cup play and an all-time-high 36-games.

By Annie Costabile

Afternoon Edition: Dec. 9, 2021

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By Matt Moore