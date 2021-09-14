Norm Macdonald, comedian and ‘SNL’ alum, dies at 61

Norm Macdonald, the wry Canadian comedian best known for his run as Weekend Update anchor on “Saturday Night Live,” has died at 61, Deadline reports.

The report said his death followed a nine-year private battle with cancer.

“He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him,” producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra told Deadline. “Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

As an “SNL” cast member from 1993 to 1998, Macdonald brought a caustic, deadpan style to Weekend Update. His cutting jokes about O.J. Simpson irritated the NFL star’s friend, NBC exec Don Ohlmeyer, who ordered Macdonald off the fake-news desk.

He also made his mark on the show as an impressionist, portraying Bob Dole during the senator’s 1996 run for president and putting his own spin on celebs including Burt Reynolds, Larry King, David Letterman and Quentin Tarantino.