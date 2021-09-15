 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Fire’s road woes continue with ninth road loss of season

Ola Kamara scores all three goals for D.C. United as they shut out Fire.

By Associated Press
Fire forward Fabian Herbers (21) tries to squeeze between D.C. United’s Junior Moreno (left) and Russell Canouse on Wednesday night.
Chicago Fire FC

WASHINGTON — Ola Kamara scored three goals in the first half to take the lead for the Golden Boot award and D.C. United beat the Fire 3-0 on Wednesday night at Audi Field.

D.C. United (10-10-4, 34 points) has won six of its last seven home matches. The Fire (6-13-5) lost for the ninth time on the road this season and have an MLS-low four away points.

Kamara leads MLS with 16 goals, two ahead of Seattle’s Raúl Ruidíaz.

Kamara scored on penalty kicks in ninth and 35th minutes, with stutter-step run-up’s on both. Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth dove the wrong way on the first, and had a delayed reaction on the second.

Kamara completed the hat trick in the 44th. Paul Arriola sent a shot off the post that Julian Gressel gathered at the far post and sent back across for Kamara’s header.

The Fire (6-13-5, 23 points) had 13 shots but only one on goal. D.C. had seven shots, three on goal.

