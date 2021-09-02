 clock menu more-arrow no yes
To expect the military bring a tidy end to the U.S. presence in Afghanistan was delusional

Whenever our military forces fall short, the attacks begin — with the president the most likely target — for political advantage.

By Letters to the Editor
U.S. Air Force soldiers prepare to board an aircraft and evacuate Afghanistan on Aug. 30.
AP Photos

Why do American citizens and politicians persist in the belief that our military forces can do whatever they judge needs doing? When our forces fall short, as now has happened in the Afghanistan evacuation effort, the attacks begin, with the president being the most likely target and mostly for political advantage.

Given the totally unexpected abrupt collapse of the central Afghan government and its military forces, the American military performed heroically and successfully in a highly dangerous “mission impossible.” I fully expect the American government to continue to work to honor our commitments to both Americans and Afghan allies still in Afghanistan who wish to leave.

Mary F. Warren, Wheaton

America’s real longest war

Calling America’s invasion of Afghanistan the longest war in our nation’s history is misleading. Actually, the continuing struggle for racial equality in this country has been one pitched battle after another since the nation’s founding.

If it isn’t European settlers dislodging indigenous people from their lands, it’s plantation owners abusing enslaved people and, more recently, it’s white supremacy rearing its ugly head in suppressing minority votes.

Though our valiant soldiers are now home from Afghanistan, the other battle rages on in state legislatures with no end in sight.

Bob Ory, Elgin

Moving on from Afghanistan

The war in Afghanistan was begun by President George W. Bush in retaliation against al-Qaida for the September 11, 2001 attacks. This mission could have been ended during Bush’s time in office had the goal of “nation-building” been left off the table.

President Barack Obama then listened to his military experts and did not extricate us from Afghanistan. Instead, he tried the ill-fated surge.

The United States’ presence in Afghanistan needed to end. It is easy for Monday-morning quarterbacks to pontificate, but we’re out now and let’s move on.

Warren Rodgers Jr., Matteson

