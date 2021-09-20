 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Shortage of hospital ICU beds in Southern Illinois is unnerving

Why has this small number of critical care hospital beds in the 20 counties of Southern Illinois gone unaddressed for so long?

By Letters to the Editor
ICU beds
Only about 37% of residents across those 20 counties in the state’s southern tip have gotten a shot, barely half the statewide rate.
AP Photo/Kyle Green

The Sun-Times reported last week that there are few to no hospital ICU beds available in the 20-county area of Southern Illinois. People requiring critical care, experts said, could be “looking at a 5-hour ambulance ride” to find an open ICU bed.

But perhaps the Sun-Times report’s most unnerving fact was the revelation that an area with more than 400,000 residents has a mere 88 beds devoted to critical-care patients. Simple math indicates that — among the area’s 22 hospitals — there is an alarming average of just four critical-care beds per hospital. Why has this small number of ICU beds never been addressed? Is a lower pay scale offered in this part of Illinois? Do hospital workers simply prefer urban areas?

Whatever the reasons, it is unnerving to wonder what would happen if an even more dire emergency were to occur.

Christine Craven, Evergreen Park

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be approximately 350 words or less.

A COVID perspective

Something I saw on Facebook that really says it all:

Imagine being a firefighter while the rest of society starts thousands of fires every day. You ask them to practice fire safety, but they refuse. They tell you that all the fires you’ve been exhaustingly fighting every day are just a hoax, and that they have the freedom to start fires if they want to.

That’s what it’s like to be a healthcare worker these days.

Bob Chimis, Elmwood Park

Taliban actions shouldn’t surprise

For all those who are complaining — or, worse, are actually surpised — that the Taliban has not included women in its government and closed the Women’s Affairs Ministry, I have questions:

Are you surprised by snow in February? Shocked by rats in alleys? Amazed by Chicago Bears quarterback controversies? Wondering whether gravity is still just a theory?

Joking and sarcasm aside, anyone disappointed in the Taliban’s actions is as naive as an adult waiting for Santa Claus.

Make no mistake: these are deadly, tyrannical terrorists. To think otherwise gives them more power. Shame on our naïveté.

William Choslovsky, Lincoln Park

Next Up In Commentary

The Latest

Comité recomienda las vacunas de refuerzo sólo para personas de la tercera edad y de alto riesgo

Se espera que la propia FDA tome una decisión sobre los refuerzos en los próximos días, pero normalmente sigue las recomendaciones del comité.

By Matthew Perrone | Associated Press

Empleados de Nabisco terminan huelga, obtienen nuevo contrato

El acuerdo de 4 años regresará al trabajo a 345 empleados del área de Chicago, poniendo fin a una huelga que comenzó en agosto.

By David Roeder

Hombre cae en los rieles de la estación de la Línea Rosa y muere

Fue declarado muerto en el lugar, dijo la Policía de Chicago. Su nombre aún no se ha publicado.

By Sun-Times Wire

Cleanup of abandoned coal mines would get a big boost under federal infrastructure bill

‘The next 15 years — if this passes — is literally a historic advancement in mine reclamation,’ one expert says.

By Associated Press

To those who are unvaccinated, I urge you — trust us

I implore you, as a doctor for Cook County Health, to think of one person in your life that you care the most about and get vaccinated for them, if not for yourself.

By Dr. Michael Hoffman

Professor yelled racial slurs, spit on Black woman and her 7-year-old daughter outside Oak Park Jewel-Osco, prosecutors say

Alberto Friedmann also sped toward the woman in his Jaguar and almost hit her, according to prosecutors.

By Emmanuel Camarillo