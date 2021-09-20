Comedian Anthony Johnson of ‘Friday’ and ‘House Party’ dies at 55

Anthony Johnson, the actor and comedian best known for his roles in “Friday” and “House Party,” has died. He was 55.

His rep, LyNea Bell, called Johnson an “iconic legend of stage and screen.” The date and cause of his death were not released.

“The world of comedy has truly been shaken, again,” Bell said. “He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold.”

Johnson, who was also known to fans as A.J. Johnson, appeared in several movie roles including E.Z.E. in 1990’s “House Party” and Ezal in the 1995 Ice Cube-Chris Tucker classic ”Friday.”

Ice Cube paid tribute to the actor and comedian on Twitter.

“Sad to wake up to the news about AJ Johnson passing away. Naturally funny dude who was straight outta Compton at the same time. Sorry I couldn’t bring your character Ezal back to the big screen in ‘Last Friday,’ ” he tweeted, referring to the planned fourth film in the “Friday” franchise.

Johnson’s other acting credits include 1993’s “Menace II Society,” 1997’s “B*A*P*S*,” 1998’s “I Got the Hook Up” and 1997’s “The Jamie Foxx Show.”

His death comes less than one year after his “Friday” co-star, Tommy “Tiny” Lister, who played neighborhood bully and felon Deebo, died in December at age 62.