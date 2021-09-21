Fugees reunion tour announced, includes Chicago date

The Fugees — Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel — have announced their reuniting for a world tour, which will include a Chicago stop this fall.

The international trek — their first live shows in 15 years and their first world tour in 25 years celebrates the 25th anniversary of the group’s chart-topping album “The Score,” and will arrive at the United Center on Nov. 2. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at LiveNation.com.

A “secret” pop-up show set for Wednesday in New York City (location TBA) as part of Global Citizen Live (a day of unity across seven continents to be broadcast over 24 hours around the world on Apple Music, Apple TV App, YouTube and Twitter on Sept. 25) officially kicks off the tour, which then resumes in November with the Chicago show. Other cities on the schedule include Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, Paris, London, and stops in Nigeria and Ghana.

“The Fugees have a complex but impactful history…. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world,” Hill said in Tuesday’s announcement.

On Tuesday, Ravinia Festival announced Hill had postponed her Sept. 25 concert at the Highland Park venue to 2022 to accommodate the tour dates. As a thank you to those who bought tickets to the Ravinia show, Hill announced a special presale for the Nov. 2 concert. Eligible ticketholders will receive details about the presale via email. In addition, a portion of the proceeds from the Nov. 2 show will benefit Ravinia’s ReachTeachPlay music education programs.

“The Score,” the trio’s second and final album that featured hits such as “Ready or Not” and Hill’s legendary reinvention of the Roberta Flack classic “Killing Me Softly,” was released in 1996. After a tumultuous run, the group parted ways in 2006.

“As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music, we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together,” Jean said via statement.