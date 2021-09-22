Gimenez, Slonina start in Fire’s 3-2 loss to New England Revolution

By starting 17-year-old goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina for the second straight game Wednesday, the Fire took another step toward hopefully better days. Though benching steady veteran Bobby Shuttleworth is a tacit admission the Fire know their playoff chances are toast, it’s healthy and understandable to get Slonina more playing time before the season ends.

Gaston Gimenez also had a chance, playing all 90 minutes and scoring a goal while adding an assist in the Fire’s 3-2 loss to the league-leading New England Revolution in front of an announced Soldier Field crowd of 7,052. A minute into second-half stoppage time in the Fire’s first home match after a 1-5-0 road trip, Carles Gil snuck a shot past Slonina, extending the Fire’s winless streak to four.

Despite that result, Wednesday was a good night for Slonina’s future, who should get a run of games down the stretch.

“These games are very important for him,” coach Raphael Wicky said. “I think he [had] a good game. We will obviously analyze with Adin [Brown, the Fire’s goalkeeping coach] where he can do better, but these games are so important for him to grow and to learn and get more experience.”

As for Gimenez, there were questions about why he started following his one-match suspension for breaking a team rule. After the match Wednesday, Gimenez said he made a “small error” to merit the punishment and said it’s something that’s been discussed with the team.

“I respected the decision that was made and I don’t have much more to say,” Gimenez said through a translator.

A designated player and the Fire’s second-highest earner at $2,358,667 in guaranteed compensation per the MLS Players Association, Gimenez was left home for last Sunday’s loss to CF Montreal. Yet instead of keeping him sidelined for another match, Wicky and the Fire chose to start Gimenez.

Wicky wasn’t holding any grudges against Gimenez or fellow designated player Ignacio Aliseda, who also was suspended for last Sunday but came on in the 60th minute.

“I said, they’re suspended for one game and once that is done, they’re back in the team and I treat them like every other player,” Wicky said. “That’s it. I’m not a coach or a person who if you do something wrong once, I’m not going to have that for a week, two weeks or all the time. That’s it.”

While Gimenez has a 2022 club option that makes his Fire future murky, Slonina figures to be a part of the franchise for a long time. Wednesday was another step in his maturation, and his growth could allow the Fire to get something out of the rest of another non-playoff season.

“[Slonina] getting minutes is very important for his development,” defender Jonathan Bornstein said. “Not only is he getting games and development, but he’s also playing very well.”

NOTE: Captain Francisco Calvo (right thigh) missed his fourth straight game with the injury. Last Sunday, Wicky said Calvo’s recovery “will probably take awhile.”