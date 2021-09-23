 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ brings its traveling circus to Soldier Field for Notre Dame-Wisconsin

The set is outside the north end of Soldier Field, between the stadium and the Field Museum. The show airs from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

By Jeff Agrest
Desmond Howard (from left), Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and other members of ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be at Soldier Field on Saturday.
Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images

When ESPN’s “College GameDay” crew is choosing a site for its weekly traveling circus, sometimes the answer stands out like a mascot’s head on Lee Corso.

This week, that answer is Soldier Field, where No. 12 Notre Dame and No. 18 Wisconsin will square off Saturday. In its 35th season, the show will make its first visit to the venerable stadium and fourth to the Chicago area. It aired from Northwestern in 1995 and 2013 and from Wrigley Field in 2010.

“It’s a classic matchup, two schools with storied traditions, with big, passionate fan bases, in a stadium with history,” said Drew Gallagher, the coordinating producer for “GameDay.” “It was a no-brainer.”

The show’s set is outside the north end of Soldier Field, between the stadium and the Field Museum. “GameDay” director Rodney Perez and operations producer Lu Fisher conducted a site survey last week to determine the best spot.

“We like the spot that we’re at because there’s natural foot traffic,” said Gallagher, referring to East McFetridge Drive. “We’re gonna have a great backdrop. It will be the museum and the skyline. It’s gonna have a very iconic Chicago feel throughout the show.”

The set – which takes five to six trucks to transport – is being assembled Thursday so it can be used for live programming Friday on “SportsCenter,” “Get Up” and “College Football Live.” “GameDay” airs from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

The show will include Kirk Herbstreit’s interview with Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan, who transferred from Wisconsin. Gene Wojciechowski will have an essay on the history of college football at Soldier Field. And other elements with Chicago connections are in the works. The celebrity guest game picker was still up in the air.

“GameDay” will have company. Fox, which will air the game at 11 a.m., will have its pregame show, “Big Noon Kickoff,” stationed on the Great Lawn on the east side of Soldier Field. But Gallagher is undeterred, buoyed by his show’s wild popularity.

“ ‘GameDay’ is always nimble and able to go wherever we think, whether we think it’s the best game, the best story, the best scene,” said Gallagher, a 20-year ESPN veteran. “We try to put in our minds, what’s going to be the best show. Whether it’s our game or CBS or Fox doesn’t really matter.”

Gallagher is looking forward to seeing schools beyond Notre Dame and Wisconsin represented at the show. He called Chicago “the crossroads of college football,” with so many alumni and fans from the Big Ten and elsewhere residing here.

“We’re hoping it’s like a come-one-come-all for college football fans from Chicago,” he said. “We hope we see a lot of good signs, a lot of flags, a lot of schools represented, and we wanna make sure everyone feels welcome. It’s not just a Wisconsin-Notre Dame show. It’s a college football show for everybody.”

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

Notre Dame and Wisconsin working to rebuild offensive lines

Notre Dame has had three different starters at left tackle after highly touted freshman Blake Fisher was injured in the opener against Florida State.

By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press

Man who disarmed robber on CTA train awarded medal, cash for his good deed

Jean-Paul LaPierre will receive $5,500 from a "Hero Fund" that steel magnate Andrew Carnegie endowed more than 100 years ago to honor brave and selfless citizens.

By Mitch Dudek

Prosecutors urge jurors to make R. Kelly ‘pay’ for alleged sex crimes

"It is now time to hold the defendant responsible for the pain he inflicted on each of his victims," Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Geddes said. "It is now time for the defendant, Robert Kelly, to pay for his crimes. Convict him."

By Associated Press

Former Bears tight end Greg Olsen fitting in seamlessly with Fox’s No. 2 crew

Sunday will mark just his third game since joining Fox after retiring from playing in the offseason. But he sounds like a natural.

By Jeff Agrest

Going for clincher in Cleveland, White Sox pelt Indians with four early home runs

Reynaldo Lopez starting Game 1, Michael Kopech Game 2 in doubleheader vs. Indians.

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Northwestern tries to steady itself at quarterback

It wasn’t clear if Hunter Johnson, Andrew Marty or Ryan Hilinski will get the call when the Wildcats host struggling Ohio on Saturday.

By Andrew Seligman | Associated Press