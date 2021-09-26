Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 6

The CCL/ESCC Blue has certainly earned a great deal of respect when it comes to the rankings. Loyola, Mount Carmel, Brother Rice and Marist obviously comprise the best overall high school football conference in the state.

Over the years we’ve seen how the CCL/ESCC Blue teams don’t drop much or at all when they lose to each another. That wasn’t the case in Week 5. Undefeated St. Ignatius knocked off Mount Carmel 27-0. That’s a lopsided win that sent reverberations through the rankings. Loyola also struggled to beat Fenwick.

St. Ignatius is obviously in the rankings this week. The Wolfpack has shut three teams out this season and allowed just 24 points in five games. There’s no logical way to rank Mount Carmel ahead of St. Ignatius, so that means Marist has to tumble as well. The Caravan beat the RedHawks 28-16 at Marist.

The rugged CCL/ESCC schedule affords Marist and Mount Carmel plenty of chances to vault back near the top of the rankings. It could happen soon. Marist is at Loyola on Saturday and Mount Carmel hosts Brother Rice on Friday.

The other tough decision this week was who to add in the last spot. Prairie Ridge drops out after getting soundly beaten by rival Cary-Grove.

Three undefeated teams were the contenders for the No. 25 spot: Kankakee, Glenbrook South and South Elgin. I let the opponents’ records decide this one. The Storm’s opponents are 15-10, so it was an easy call. The Kays’ opponents are just 12-13 and Glenbrook South’s are 10-14.

Week 6’s Super 25

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Loyola (5-0) 1

Saturday at No. 15 Marist

2. Brother Rice (4-1) 3

Friday at No. 14 Mount Carmel

3. Joliet Catholic (5-0) 4

Friday vs. St. Laurence

4. Neuqua Valley (5-0) 7

Friday at Metea Valley

5. Glenbard West (5-0) 8

Saturday vs. York

6. Naperville Central (3-2) 5

Friday vs. Naperville North

7. Lincoln-Way East (4-1) 9

Friday vs. Sandburg

8. Cary-Grove (5-0) 10

Friday at Huntley

9. Maine South (4-1) 11

Friday vs. Glenbrook South

10. Warren (4-1) 12

Friday vs. Waukegan

11. Batavia (5-0) 13

Friday at Wheaton Warrenville South

12. Wheaton North (4-1) 14

Friday at No. 24 Glenbard North

13. St. Ignatius (5-0) NR

Friday vs. De La Salle

14. Mount Carmel (4-1) 2

Friday vs. No. 2 Brother Rice

15. Marist (4-1) 6

Saturday at No. 1 Loyola

16. St. Rita (3-2) 15

Friday vs. Nazareth

17. Hersey (5-0) 16

Friday vs. Rolling Meadows

18. Lockport (5-0) 18

Friday vs. Lincoln-Way West

19. Bolingbrook (4-1) 17

Friday at Homewood-Flossmoor

20. Oswego East (5-0) 19

Friday vs Minooka

21. Lemont (5-0) 20

Friday vs. Bremen

22. Hinsdale Central (4-1) 21

Friday at Downers Grove South

23. Palatine (3-2) 22

Friday vs. Conant

24. Glenbard North (4-1) 24

Friday vs. No. 12 Wheaton North

25. South Elgin (5-0) NR

Friday vs. Streamwood