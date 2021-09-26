 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Americans win Ryder Cup in a rout

Collin Morikawa, at 24 the youngest player on the team and already a two-time major champion, holed a 3-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole that assured the Americans the 14 1/2 points they needed.

By Doug Ferguson | Associated Press
Collin Morikawa celebrates on the 17th green after winning the hole to guarantee the United States the victory at the Ryder Cup in Kohler, Wisconsin.
Collin Morikawa celebrates on the 17th green after winning the hole to guarantee the United States the victory at the Ryder Cup in Kohler, Wisconsin.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The Americans won back the Ryder Cup and perhaps a whole lot more Sunday, sending a strong message to Europe with a powerful performance from their youngest team in history.

Scottie Scheffler, one of six Ryder Cup newcomers for the Americans, took down the No. 1 player in the world with a 4-and-3 victory over Jon Rahm as the scoreboards around Whistling Straits quickly filled with American red.

The final blow came from Collin Morikawa, at 24 the youngest player on the team and already a two-time major champion. He holed a 3-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole that assured the Americans at least the 14 1/2 points they needed.

Then it was a matter of the final margin.

“I woke up this morning and I was trying to tell the guys, ‘Let’s get to 20 points,’ because this is going to be the next era of Ryder Cup team for the U.S. side,” Patrick Cantlay said, finishing an unbeaten week with a win over Shane Lowry.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys. I think they’re going to be on teams for a long time, and I wanted to send a message.”

Tony Finau had said on the eve of these matches that this was “the big one” because Europe had won nine of the last 12, and the Americans had so many fresh faces without any lasting scars from watching Europe celebrate so much over the years.

The big one became one big rout.

The Americans were young, yes, and very good, with four of the top five in the world ranking. The difference is they finally played like it.

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

NFL-record 66-yard field goal lifts Ravens to 19-17 win over Lions

The kick topped the 64-yard field goal Matt Prater made for Denver against San Francisco on Dec. 8, 2013.

By Larry Lage | Associated Press

Teen boy, 17, shot in Washington Heights

The 17-year-old was struck by a bullet about 12:35 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Vincennes Street.

By Sun-Times Wire

50 couples tie the knot outside Wrigley building

The plaza of the Wrigley Building on the Magnificent Mile was transformed into a wedding venue Sunday morning as couples who won a contest to get married beneath the building’s iconic bridge tied the knot.

By Katie Anthony

Bears lose 26-6 to Browns in Justin Fields’ starting debut as Matt Nagy’s offense plunges to new low

It was the Bears’ 22nd time scoring fewer than 20 points in Nagy’s 53 games as coach.

By Jason Lieser

Four Downs for Week 5: St. Ignatius shocks Mount Carmel

Diving into the Wolfpack’s upset of Mount Carmel.

By Michael O'Brien

Calls for the legalization of drugs ignore the science

Legalizing drugs will not eliminate illegal drug sales because the reverse is true.

By Letters to the Editor