Sarah Sherman, weird comic from Chicago, joins ‘SNL’

A boundary-pushing comedian from Chicago is about to bring the weird to “Saturday Night Live.”

Sarah Sherman, who hosted the bizarre “Helltrap Nightmare” variety shows at the Hideout as her alter ego Sarah Squirm, is one of three new featured players joining the show, NBC announced Monday.

“SNL just made a HUGE mistake!!,” she tweeted this morning.

Aristotle Athari and James Austin Johnson are the other newcomers.

Despite indications that the show might be losing cast veterans Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon and/or Pete Davidson, NBC said all will be returning for the 47th season, starting Oct. 3.

But Beck Bennett, the New Trier grad best known for his Mike Pence and Vladimir Putin impersonations, is saying goodbye after eight seasons, and Lauren Holt is out after just one season.

“Love you, SNL,” Bennett posted on Instagram. “Gonna miss you so much. Thank you for 8 years of remarkable people and incredible experiences that completely changed my life, I had so much fun,”