Joshua Seay-Chancellor helps Dyett run past Chicago Richards

Chicago Richards has an issue with starting games slowly.

“We always wait until it is halfway over to start playing,” Warriors coach Shawon Grey said. “You make your bed right there.”

Dyett running back/defensive end Joshua Seay-Chancellor took full advantage. The 6-1, 230 pound senior is an absolute load at the Chicago Conference level.

Seay-Chancellor scored two touchdowns, recovered a fumble and ran in three two-point conversions in just the first quarter of the Eagles 30-6 win against Richards.

“This is my first year playing running back so I’m still trying to get used to it,” Seay-Chancellor said. “I’ve been doing defensive end since freshman year so that is a little more comfortable.”

You can see a tiny flash of hesitancy right after Seay-Chancellor gets the handoff, likely due to his inexperience. But once he gets going it takes a few players to bring him down.

Seay-Chancellor had 14 carries for 70 yards with two short touchdown runs. He threw down a pair of tacklers on his way to a 30-yard touchdown on a fumble recovery.

“It’s been amazing to see the progress with [Seay-Chancellor],” Dyett senior Jonathan Norman said.

Seay-Chancellor has 14 touchdowns this season and admitted he’s keeping his eye on the MaxPreps stats: “I was tenth in the state heading into this week and I’d like to keep that going.”

Dyett opens the scoring on a 5-yard run by Joshua Seay-Chancellor. Eagles lead Chicago Richards 8-0. pic.twitter.com/ogMROKB9or — Michael O'Brien (@michaelsobrien) September 30, 2021

Norman caught two passes for 37 yards and had a five-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

The Eagles (4-2, 4-0 Chicago Michigan Avenue) lost their first two games of the season to Hyde Park and South Shore. But they’ve settled in since then and dominated their conference.

“We picked each other up after those losses,” Norman said. “No one got too negative. That was important.”

Dyett will wrap up its season with games against Woodlawn and Englewood.

“This helps give us a hold on the conference,” said Eagles coach Marques Reed, who took over the program during the spring season. “Bouncing back from the first two losses and going on this run will help us set the culture. This is my first full season. We are building, getting the numbers out and making sure the kids do the right thing on the field and in the classroom. Everyone is getting excited.”

Richards (3-3, 2-1) also featured a breakout player. Quarterback/defensive back Donnie Buckner was 4-for-9 passing for 88 yards and had three interceptions in the game, one he returned 50 yards for a touchdown.

“We just keep starting too slow,” Buckner said. “They only scored six points in the second half. When I got that pick and scored I felt like we had the momentum but then we slowed back down.”

The Eagles are rebuilding their program after dropping football and then co-oping with Harper for a few seasons.

“[Seay-Chancellor] is a big back but we have our own big running back in [junior Denzell Hill],” Gray said. “We just couldn’t get him going.”