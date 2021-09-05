 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

A better way to draw ward lines in Chicago

Chinatown it a stellar candidate to get its own ward. But drawing lines along racial lines in general seems less legally valid.

By Letters to the Editor
The Chinatown Gateway at South Wentworth Avenue and West Cermak Road in Chicago’s Chinatown.
Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times

I read the op-ed last week by Paul Luu, CEO of the Chinese American Service League, and thought to myself, “Gee, that makes a lot of sense — Chinatown really deserves its own ward.”

I also recalled that, according to Sun-Times reporting, the City Council’s current ward map, approved ten years ago, gives Chicago 13 “Hispanic influence wards” and 18 “Black wards.” And it seemed unfair to me that there was no specifically “Asian ward.”

Then I asked myself a question: What the heck is a ward in the first place?

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be approximately 350 words or less.

For the answer, I went to the Chicago Municipal Code and found that “each ward shall be compact, contiguous, and of substantially equal population with an acceptable deviation to respect established communities of interest or to achieve other legally valid and permissible objectives.” Chinatown is compact. Chinatown is contiguous. Chinatown is certainly an established community of interest. Chinatown meets all the criteria, and I therefore believe that Chinatown it a stellar candidate for its own ward.

In the same way, downtown’s 42nd Ward is compact, contiguous and an established community of interest — perhaps what some would call a “special interest” — and I see no obvious problem there.

But where does that leave the 13 “Hispanic influence wards” and 18 “Black wards?” Are they actually “communities of interest,” or are they just race-gerrymandered areas on a map? I don’t know, but they sure make some funny shapes.

In my humble opinion, I don’t really find gerrymandering to guarantee a racial outcome in an aldermanic election to be a “legally valid and permissible objective.” But, then again, I’m not running for alderman in one of those wards.

Do I have a better idea? Perhaps. Why not look to “communities of interest” (like the Municipal Code says) instead of looking to the race of the alderman likely to be elected? The result may lead us on a path to a better city.

Ari Weiner, Downtown

American socialism

I tend to read a lot about how people detest capitalism. I’m surprised they don’t understand we already live in a basically socialist society. All government handouts to people who can’t or won’t work are socialist programs. The difference when it comes to American socialism is that we still have the opportunity to rise above it all by working to better ourselves as individuals.

American socialism works because it’s basically for people who are satisfied with their station in life. More ambitious people work and struggle every day to improve their lives, not sit back and blame others.

Socialism works only until the free money runs out and the bills come due.

Mike Zaczek, Orland Park

Next Up In Commentary

The Latest

Person fatally shot in South Shore

About 2:45 p.m., a male was inside of a vehicle in the 7800 block of South Clyde Avenue when he suffered a gunshot wound to his head, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Taliban stop planes of evacuees from leaving but unclear why

There are conflicting accounts emerging about why the flights weren’t able to take off as pressure ramps up on the United States to help those left behind to flee.

By Associated Press

Six players with ties to the Sky named to WNBA’s ‘W25’ list

Swin Cash (2012-2013), Sylvia Fowles (2008-2014), Elena Delle Donne (2013-2016), Candace Parker, Ticha Penicheiro (2012) and Cappie Pondexter (2015-2017) were all named to the list honoring 25 of the WNBA’s most skilled players.

By Annie Costabile

Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 3

Loyola returns to the top spot and two new teams join after big Week 2 victories.

By Michael O'Brien

Four Downs: News and notes from Week 2 in high school football

Lincoln-Way East’s streak ends, locals find success out of state some Public League worries.

By Michael O'Brien

1st-and-10: Set the bar high for Andy Dalton

Whatever obligation Bears GM Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy felt to start Dalton should end once the bell rings. If Justin Fields is ready, any quarterback decision — if it comes to that — should not linger.

By Mark Potash