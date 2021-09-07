 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Adlai Stevenson III, former U.S. senator, Illinois candidate for governor, dead at 90

Mr. Stevenson ran for governor of Illinois twice, losing his 1982 run by just 5,074 votes to Republican Gov. Jim Thompson. It is the closest Illinois election for governor in modern state history.

By Maureen O'Donnell and Rachel Hinton Updated
Sharing platform with his children, U.S. Sen Adlai E. Stevenson III celebrates a reelection victory in 1974.
Sun-Times achives.

Former U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson III died Monday at his North Side home from dementia at age 90.

His son Adlai Stevenson IV, who confirmed the Illinois Democrat’s death, said his father had dementia.

Before his health declined, Mr. Stevenson kept active organizing presentations and speakers for the Adlai Stevenson Center on Democracy in Libertyville.

He also worked the family farm in Hanover, Illinois, raising Simmental cattle, growing corn and hay for their feed, and chopping wood.

“He just faded away,” his son said.

Mr. Stevenson is the great grand-son of former Vice President Adlai Stevenson. His father, Adlai Stevenson II was a former Illinois governor and two-time presidential candidate.

When running for the U.S. Senate himself, Mr. Stevenson asked then Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley for advice.

“My advice to you is don’t change your name,” Daley told him.

Sen. Adlai Stevenson III, left, talks with Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley in 1970.
Sen. Adlai Stevenson III, left, talks with Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley in 1970.
UPI file photo.

This is a developing story

