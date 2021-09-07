Adlai Stevenson III, former U.S. senator, Illinois candidate for governor, dead at 90

Former U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson III died Monday at his North Side home from dementia at age 90.

His son Adlai Stevenson IV, who confirmed the Illinois Democrat’s death, said his father had dementia.

Before his health declined, Mr. Stevenson kept active organizing presentations and speakers for the Adlai Stevenson Center on Democracy in Libertyville.

He also worked the family farm in Hanover, Illinois, raising Simmental cattle, growing corn and hay for their feed, and chopping wood.

“He just faded away,” his son said.

Mr. Stevenson ran for governor of Illinois twice, losing his 1982 run by just 5,074 votes to Republican Gov. Jim Thompson. It is the closest Illinois election for governor in modern state history.

Mr. Stevenson is the great grand-son of former Vice President Adlai Stevenson. His father, Adlai Stevenson II was a former Illinois governor and two-time presidential candidate.

When running for the U.S. Senate himself, Mr. Stevenson asked then Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley for advice.

“My advice to you is don’t change your name,” Daley told him.

This is a developing story