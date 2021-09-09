 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

This week in history: Emmett Till’s murderers charged as body laid to rest

The 14-year-old Black boy from Chicago who was murdered by two white men in Missouri was buried in Burr Oak Cemetery on the same day his murderers were charged.

By Alison Martin
The grave marker for Emmett Till at Burr Oak Cemetery in Alsip. His lynching was a tipping point for the civil rights moment.
The grave marker for Emmett Till at Burr Oak Cemetery in Alsip. His lynching was a tipping point for the civil rights moment.
AP

As published in the Chicago Daily News, sister publication of the Chicago Sun-Times:

Just three days after Emmett Till’s unforgettable funeral — in which his mother insisted on an open casket displaying her son’s mutilated body — Chicagoans hoping for some form of justice received good, perhaps even unexpected news.

Mississippi authorities charged two white men in the slaying of the 14-year-old Black boy from Chicago’s South Side on Sept. 6, 1955.

Till had been visiting his uncle in the state that summer when he allegedly whistled at a white woman in a shop in the town of Money (the woman, Carolyn Bryant Donham, recanted some of her accusations in 2007). On Aug. 28, 1955, Roy Bryant, the white woman’s husband, and his half-brother, John W. Milam, kidnapped Till and murdered him, dumping his body in the Tallahatchie River.

According to a letter to the Chicago Daily News editors published on Sept. 3, 1955, Till’s killing was the third murder in the state “since Mississippi returned to violence and intimidation in its hope to evade the mandate of the Supreme Court outlawing school segregation.”

Three days later, the Daily News informed readers that a grand jury indicted the two men for Till’s murder.

“The 18-man grand jury said in its indictment that Bryant and Milam ‘did unlawfully, willfully and feloniously and of their malice aforethought kill and murder Emmett Till, a human being,’” the paper reported. “Under Mississippi law, a conviction of murder can lead to the gas chamber.”

Though Till’s body had been recovered in Tallahatchie County, where Bryant and Milam were indicted, the boy’s uncle lived in Leflore County, where the kidnapping would have happened. The district attorney there told reporters that he would prosecute the men for the kidnapping charge, which also carried a punishment of death if convicted. That charge would go to the Leflore grand jury later in November.

At the time, the half-brothers admitted to “taking the boy from Wright’s home but insist they later released him,” the paper said.

On that same day back in Chicago, over 200 people “watched and wept” at Burr Oak Cemetery in Alsip, Illinois, as Till’s body was buried, the paper reported. The burial had been delayed as his mother Mamie Till-Mobley insisted on the open casket at the funeral so others could “see what they did to my boy.”

Some Mississippi officials believed that “no positive identification of the body can be made,” the paper said, but Bradley, along with other family members, pointed to a ring found on the body, which had belonged to Till.

“His mother became hysterical as the casket was lowered into the ground.”

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Another player in massive gambling ring gets community confinement, avoids prison

A prosecutor said Matthew Knight was the second biggest agent in the gambling ring run by Vincent "Uncle Mick" DelGiudice, but he was third in "overall culpability" behind DelGiudice and Chicago Police Officer Nicholas Stella.

By Jon Seidel

Sept. 11 artifacts ‘little pieces of truth’ about victims like Chicago trader Andrea Haberman

A New York museum aims to ensure that she and nearly 3,000 others who died in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, won’t be forgotten

By Bobby Caina Calvan | Associated Press

Muslim Americans are still fighting bias 2 decades after 9/11. Here are some of the ways how.

For American Muslims who grew up in the shadow of 9/11, there’s ‘this sense of being Muslim as a kind of important identity marker regardless of your relationship with Islam,’ says Eman Abdelhadi, a University of Chicago sociologist.

By Deepti Hajela | AP and Luis Andres Henao | AP

Associated Press Week 3 Illinois high school football rankings

The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.

By Associated Press

Second man charged in River North beating caught on viral video

The charges were announced Thursday morning, hours after a man was shot and several other people were robbed in a series of overnight armed attacks in the downtown neighborhood.

By David Struett

Marijuana use among U.S. college students hits record high during pandemic, study finds

The National Institute on Drug Abuse also found less alcohol use among college students as they navigated the COVID pandemic.

By USA TODAY