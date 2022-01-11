Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
BIG NORTHERN
Oregon at Winnebago, 7:00
Rockford Christian at Byron, 7:00
CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER
Brother Rice at De La Salle, 7:00
DePaul at St. Ignatius, 7:00
Fenwick at St. Francis de Sales, 7:00
Loyola at Montini, 7:00
Mount Carmel at Marmion, 7:00
St. Laurence at Providence, 7:00
St. Rita at Providence-St. Mel, 7:00
DU PAGE VALLEY
DeKalb at Neuqua Valley, 7:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Joliet Catholic at Marian Central, 7:00
Marian Catholic at St. Patrick, 7:00
Marist at Carmel, 7:00
Nazareth at St. Viator, 7:00
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Lake Forest Acad-Blk at Latin, 6:00
North Shore at Francis Parker, 6:00
KISHWAUKEE RIVER
Harvard at Woodstock, 7:00
Johnsburg at Woodstock North, 7:00
Richmond-Burton at Marengo, 7:00
LITTLE TEN
Hinckley-Big Rock at Hiawatha, 6:30
Indian Creek at DePue, 7:00
Serena at Leland, 7:00
Somonauk at LaMoille, 5:30
METRO PREP
Hinsdale Adventist at Universal, 5:00
METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE
IC Catholic at Aurora Christian, 7:30
Riverside-Brookfield at Wheaton Academy, 7:30
St. Francis at Timothy Christian, 7:30
METRO SUBURBAN - RED
Aurora Central at McNamara, 7:30
Elmwood Park at Westmont, 7:30
Ridgewood at St. Edward, 7:00
MID-SUBURBAN - WEST
Barrington at Hoffman Estates, 7:30
NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD
ITW-Speer at Butler, 7:00
Johnson at DRW, 7:00
Rowe-Clark at Comer, 7:00
NORTH SUBURBAN
Lake Zurich at Stevenson, 7:00
Mundelein at Lake Forest, 7:00
Warren at Libertyville, 7:00
Waukegan at Zion-Benton, 7:00
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC
Christian Life at South Beloit, 7:00
Westminster Christian at Alden-Hebron, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL
Bogan at Curie, 5:00
Brooks at Corliss, 5:00
Morgan Park at Hyde Park, 6:30
Phillips at Longwood, 6:30
Simeon at Kenwood, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL
Hubbard at Richards (Chgo), 5:00
King at Kennedy, 6:15
Lindblom at Tilden, 5:00
Solorio at Catalyst-Maria, 5:00
Urban Prep-Englewood at Dunbar, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH
Carver at Harlan, 5:00
Perspectives-Lead at Dyett, 5:00
South Shore at ACE Amandla, 5:00
Urban Prep-Bronzeville at Agricultural Science, 5:0
Vocational at Fenger, 6:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST
Crane at Perspectives-MSA, at PLC, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL
ACERO-Garcia at Instituto Health, 5:00
Back of the Yards at Horizon-Southwest, 5:00
Englewood STEM at Gage Park, 5:00
Excel-Englewood at Hancock, 5:00
Kelly at DuSable, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH
Air Force at EPIC, 5:00
Goode at Bowen, 5:00
Hirsch at UC-Woodlawn
Julian at Washington, 5:00
RIVER VALLEY
Donovan at Clifton Central, 7:00
Gardner-So. Wilmington at Momence, 7:00
Grace Christian at St. Anne, 7:00
Grant Park at Tri-Point, 7:00
Illinois Lutheran at Beecher, 7:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Bremen at Oak Lawn, 6:30
Hillcrest at Evergreen Park, 6:00
Lemont at Richards, 6:30
Oak Forest at Eisenhower, 6:30
Thornton Fr. North at Argo, PPD
Thornton Fr. South at Shepard, 1-24 PPD
Tinley Park at Reavis, 6:00
SOUTHLAND
Crete-Monee at Bloom, 6:00
Thornridge at Rich, 7:30
Thornwood at Kankakee, 6:30
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER
Minooka at Plainfield South, 6:30
Oswego at Joliet West, 6:30
Oswego East at Plainfield Central, 6:30
Plainfield North at Joliet Central, 6:30
West Aurora at Plainfield East, 6:30
Yorkville at Romeoville, 6:30
UPSTATE EIGHT
Glenbard East at East Aurora, 6:30
Glenbard South at Bartlett, 7:00
South Elgin at Fenton, 7:00
Streamwood at Larkin, 7:00
West Chicago at Elgin, 7:00
WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD
Hinsdale South at Downers Grove South, 6:00
Leyden at Addison Trail, 7:30
Morton at Willowbrook, 7:30
WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER
Downers Grove North at Proviso West, 7:30
Lyons at York, 7:30
Oak Park-River Forest at Hinsdale Central, 6:30
NON CONFERENCE
Bulls at Chicago Christian, 7:30
Coal City at Seneca, 7:00
Fasman Yeshiva at CPSA, 6:00
Fieldcrest at Roanoke-Benson, 7:00
Harvest Christian at Genoa-Kingston, 7:00
Hersey at Maine South, 7:00
Homewood-Flossmoor at Thornton, 6:30
LaSalle-Peru at Streator, 6:45
Maine West at Elk Grove, 2-12 PPD
Marquette at Newark, 7:00
Marquette Manor at Schaumburg Christian, 5:45
Niles North at Evanston, 7:00
Orion at Rock Falls, 7:00
Orr at Yorkville Christian, 7:00
Pontiac at Morris, 7:00
Putnam County at Eureka, 7:00
Westlake Christian at Trinity (Kankakee), 7:30
Wheeling at Niles West, 6:30