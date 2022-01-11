 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
Wheaton Warrenville South’s Matt Sommerdyke (2) draws a foul from Batavia’s Alex Taylor (13).
Wheaton Warrenville South’s Matt Sommerdyke (2) draws a foul from Batavia’s Alex Taylor (13).
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

BIG NORTHERN

Oregon at Winnebago, 7:00

Rockford Christian at Byron, 7:00

CATHOLIC - CROSSOVER

Brother Rice at De La Salle, 7:00

DePaul at St. Ignatius, 7:00

Fenwick at St. Francis de Sales, 7:00

Loyola at Montini, 7:00

Mount Carmel at Marmion, 7:00

St. Laurence at Providence, 7:00

St. Rita at Providence-St. Mel, 7:00

DU PAGE VALLEY

DeKalb at Neuqua Valley, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Joliet Catholic at Marian Central, 7:00

Marian Catholic at St. Patrick, 7:00

Marist at Carmel, 7:00

Nazareth at St. Viator, 7:00

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Lake Forest Acad-Blk at Latin, 6:00

North Shore at Francis Parker, 6:00

KISHWAUKEE RIVER

Harvard at Woodstock, 7:00

Johnsburg at Woodstock North, 7:00

Richmond-Burton at Marengo, 7:00

LITTLE TEN

Hinckley-Big Rock at Hiawatha, 6:30

Indian Creek at DePue, 7:00

Serena at Leland, 7:00

Somonauk at LaMoille, 5:30

METRO PREP

Hinsdale Adventist at Universal, 5:00

METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE

IC Catholic at Aurora Christian, 7:30

Riverside-Brookfield at Wheaton Academy, 7:30

St. Francis at Timothy Christian, 7:30

METRO SUBURBAN - RED

Aurora Central at McNamara, 7:30

Elmwood Park at Westmont, 7:30

Ridgewood at St. Edward, 7:00

MID-SUBURBAN - WEST

Barrington at Hoffman Estates, 7:30

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

ITW-Speer at Butler, 7:00

Johnson at DRW, 7:00

Rowe-Clark at Comer, 7:00

NORTH SUBURBAN

Lake Zurich at Stevenson, 7:00

Mundelein at Lake Forest, 7:00

Warren at Libertyville, 7:00

Waukegan at Zion-Benton, 7:00

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Christian Life at South Beloit, 7:00

Westminster Christian at Alden-Hebron, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL

Bogan at Curie, 5:00

Brooks at Corliss, 5:00

Morgan Park at Hyde Park, 6:30

Phillips at Longwood, 6:30

Simeon at Kenwood, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL

Hubbard at Richards (Chgo), 5:00

King at Kennedy, 6:15

Lindblom at Tilden, 5:00

Solorio at Catalyst-Maria, 5:00

Urban Prep-Englewood at Dunbar, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH

Carver at Harlan, 5:00

Perspectives-Lead at Dyett, 5:00

South Shore at ACE Amandla, 5:00

Urban Prep-Bronzeville at Agricultural Science, 5:0

Vocational at Fenger, 6:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST

Crane at Perspectives-MSA, at PLC, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL

ACERO-Garcia at Instituto Health, 5:00

Back of the Yards at Horizon-Southwest, 5:00

Englewood STEM at Gage Park, 5:00

Excel-Englewood at Hancock, 5:00

Kelly at DuSable, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH

Air Force at EPIC, 5:00

Goode at Bowen, 5:00

Hirsch at UC-Woodlawn

Julian at Washington, 5:00

RIVER VALLEY

Donovan at Clifton Central, 7:00

Gardner-So. Wilmington at Momence, 7:00

Grace Christian at St. Anne, 7:00

Grant Park at Tri-Point, 7:00

Illinois Lutheran at Beecher, 7:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Bremen at Oak Lawn, 6:30

Hillcrest at Evergreen Park, 6:00

Lemont at Richards, 6:30

Oak Forest at Eisenhower, 6:30

Thornton Fr. North at Argo, PPD

Thornton Fr. South at Shepard, 1-24 PPD

Tinley Park at Reavis, 6:00

SOUTHLAND

Crete-Monee at Bloom, 6:00

Thornridge at Rich, 7:30

Thornwood at Kankakee, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - CROSSOVER

Minooka at Plainfield South, 6:30

Oswego at Joliet West, 6:30

Oswego East at Plainfield Central, 6:30

Plainfield North at Joliet Central, 6:30

West Aurora at Plainfield East, 6:30

Yorkville at Romeoville, 6:30

UPSTATE EIGHT

Glenbard East at East Aurora, 6:30

Glenbard South at Bartlett, 7:00

South Elgin at Fenton, 7:00

Streamwood at Larkin, 7:00

West Chicago at Elgin, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Hinsdale South at Downers Grove South, 6:00

Leyden at Addison Trail, 7:30

Morton at Willowbrook, 7:30

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Downers Grove North at Proviso West, 7:30

Lyons at York, 7:30

Oak Park-River Forest at Hinsdale Central, 6:30

NON CONFERENCE

Bulls at Chicago Christian, 7:30

Coal City at Seneca, 7:00

Fasman Yeshiva at CPSA, 6:00

Fieldcrest at Roanoke-Benson, 7:00

Harvest Christian at Genoa-Kingston, 7:00

Hersey at Maine South, 7:00

Homewood-Flossmoor at Thornton, 6:30

LaSalle-Peru at Streator, 6:45

Maine West at Elk Grove, 2-12 PPD

Marquette at Newark, 7:00

Marquette Manor at Schaumburg Christian, 5:45

Niles North at Evanston, 7:00

Orion at Rock Falls, 7:00

Orr at Yorkville Christian, 7:00

Pontiac at Morris, 7:00

Putnam County at Eureka, 7:00

Westlake Christian at Trinity (Kankakee), 7:30

Wheeling at Niles West, 6:30

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

Los maestros de Chicago vuelven a las escuelas el martes

Los maestros volvieron a los salones por primera vez en una semana después de que el Sindicato de Maestros de Chicago votara 389-226 el lunes por la noche para suspender el paro.

By Stefano Esposito

Este día en la historia: Incendios fatales en los años 70 movilizan a Pilsen

La comunidad creía que las 17 muertes relacionadas con dos incendios en Nochebuena y el 2 de enero podrían haberse evitado si los bomberos hablaran el idioma.

By Alison Martin

Hombre de lado suroeste acusado de abusar sexualmente de su ex novia y grabarla

En los cuatro videos que recuperaron los investigadores, se puede ver a la mujer diciéndole a Peña que se detenga.

By Madeline Kenney

Oak Park to honor Betty White with official day; social media celebrates with #BettyWhiteChallenge

White’s hometown will proclaim Jan, 17 as "Betty White Day," while Twitter challenges everyone to help raise funds in her name on behalf of animal shelters everywhere.

By Miriam Di Nunzio

Bill Polian not ideal choice to advise Bears, but better than proceeding on their own

Bears chairman George McCaskey rebutted all objections to relying on Polian to help him decide the fates of Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy, as well as selecting their replacements. But ultimately, McCaskey’s legacy is on the line, not Polian’s.

By Jason Lieser

Law requiring written contracts for domestic workers kicks in

Now that a new city ordinance has taken effect, the new challenge is spreading the word and helping workers overcome fear, members of Arise Chicago, a workers’ rights group, said Tuesday.

By Mitch Dudek