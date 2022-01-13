At the Table with Laura Washington & Lynn Sweet

 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Guests Jonathan Karl, chief Washington correspondent for ABC News, Delmarie Cobb, media and political consultant and Dave McKinney, Illinois politics and government reporter for WBEZ, joined our hosts At the Table on Jan. 20.

Jan 20, 2022
At the Table with Laura Washington and Lynn Sweet | Jan 20, 2022

On the anniversary of President Biden’s inauguration, Jonathan Karl, chief Washington correspondent for ABC News, joined hosts Laura Washington and Lynn Sweet for a conversation about his new book, “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show,” and Biden’s first year.

Panelists Delmarie Cobb, media and political consultant and Dave McKinney, Illinois politics and government reporter for WBEZ, discussed the Illinois gubernatorial race and who’s lining up to succeed U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush.

Re-watch their their conversation above, recorded live on Jan. 20, 2022, and stay tuned for next month’s show.

