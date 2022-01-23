Thierry Mugler, French fashion designer, dies at 73

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, known for his dramatic and avant-garde designs, died Sunday. He was 73.

Mugler’s death was announced on his official Instagram account. ”RIP. We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022,” the announcement said. “May his soul Rest In Peace.”

No cause of death was given.

In 1973, Mugler launched his first fashion collection called “Café de Paris.” He became internationally recognized as a designer during the 1980s and 1990s.

Mugler designed one of the most famous gowns of the 1990s, Demi Moore’s ”Indecent Proposal” dress. In 2009, Mugler worked as Beyoncé’s artistic advisor and created the costumes for her “I Am… World Tour.”

In more recent years, Mugler’s iconic looks have been embraced by Kim Kardashian, who wore a Mugler creation made of silk organza, crystals and silicone to the 2019 Met Gala. At the time, she described the look as ”California girl, stepping out of the ocean onto the red carpet, wet and dripping.”

That same year, rapper Cardi B stunned in a vintage Mugler gown at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Outside of fashion, Mugler published his first photography book in 1988, titled “Thierry Mugler: Photographer.” In 1998, he published “Fashion Fetish Fantasy,” a collection of photos of his creations.