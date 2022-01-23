 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Thierry Mugler, French fashion designer, dies at 73

His dramatic and avant-garde pieces were worn by Demi Moore, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Cardi B.

By Bryan Alexander | USA TODAY
Models applaud designer Thierry Mugler in 2000 after the presentation of his ready-to-wear collection in Paris.
Michel Euler/AP

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, known for his dramatic and avant-garde designs, died Sunday. He was 73.

Mugler’s death was announced on his official Instagram account. ”RIP. We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022,” the announcement said. “May his soul Rest In Peace.”

No cause of death was given.

In 1973, Mugler launched his first fashion collection called “Café de Paris.” He became internationally recognized as a designer during the 1980s and 1990s.

Mugler designed one of the most famous gowns of the 1990s, Demi Moore’s ”Indecent Proposal” dress. In 2009, Mugler worked as Beyoncé’s artistic advisor and created the costumes for her “I Am… World Tour.”

In more recent years, Mugler’s iconic looks have been embraced by Kim Kardashian, who wore a Mugler creation made of silk organza, crystals and silicone to the 2019 Met Gala. At the time, she described the look as ”California girl, stepping out of the ocean onto the red carpet, wet and dripping.”

That same year, rapper Cardi B stunned in a vintage Mugler gown at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Outside of fashion, Mugler published his first photography book in 1988, titled “Thierry Mugler: Photographer.” In 1998, he published “Fashion Fetish Fantasy,” a collection of photos of his creations.

Next Up In Obituaries

The Latest

Melissa Ortega, 8, was fatally shot while running with mother from hail of bullets aimed at known gang member: police report

At the scene, investigators found over a dozen 9mm shell casings.

By Tom Schuba, Sophie Sherry, and 1 more

Bears searches to pick up the pace this week

With second interviews reported for Ryan Poles (general manager) and Matt Eberflus (coach), one question still looms: Will the Bears really hire a head coach before a GM?

By Mark Potash

Bulls guard Alex Caruso surgery Monday, while Grayson Allen gets a game

The Flagrant 2 foul heard around the league on Friday, finally received some resolution on Sunday, as the NBA announced that Allen was suspended one game. Meanwhile, Caruso was expected to be out six-to-eight weeks once the fractured right wrist is repaired.

By Joe Cowley

Durbin, fellow Dems vow to support Ukraine as 100,000 Russian troops gather on country’s border

"I’m against any Russian incursion, aggression or invasion — however minor or major — on the borders of Ukraine," Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi said during an event Sunday celebrating the 103rd anniversary of the country’s unification.

By Tom Schuba

For the Bears, Aaron Rodgers’ playoff exit only matters if it hastens his departure

For all he’s done — Rodgers is headed for his fourth MVP award and has been voted to 10 Pro Bowls — he has as many Super Bowl starts as Rex Grossman.

By Patrick Finley

Analyzing team statistics from 1st half of Blackhawks’ 2021-22 season

After playing their 41st game Saturday, the Hawks rank 32nd in even-strength offense, 21st in even-strength defense, 19th on the power play and 25th on the penalty kill.

By Ben Pope