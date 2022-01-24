 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

3 officers stood by as Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd: prosecutor

Three former Minneapolis police officers are charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd’s neck under his knee.

By Associated Press
Amy Forliti and Steve Karnowski
This image from video shows Minneapolis police Officers Thomas Lane, left and J. Alexander Kueng, right, escorting George Floyd to a police vehicle outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. Derek Chauvin, who has already been convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges in the death of Floyd, appears to be on the verge of pleading guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights. Chauvin, Lane, Kueng and Tou Thao were set to go to trial in late January 2022 on those federal charges.
This image from video shows Minneapolis Police Officers Thomas Lane, left and J. Alexander Kueng, right, escorting George Floyd to a police vehicle on May 25, 2020.
Court TV via AP pool file

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights ignored their extensive training and did nothing to save his life as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd’s neck under his knee and Floyd gasped for air, a prosecutor told jurors Monday as the federal trial began.

“For second after second, minute after minute, these three CPR-trained defendants stood or knelt next to officer Chauvin as he slowly killed George Floyd right in front of them,” prosecutor Samantha Trepel said during opening statements in the trial of J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, who are broadly charged with depriving Floyd of his civil rights while acting under government authority. “They chose not to protect George Floyd, the man they had handcuffed and placed in their custody.”

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin pressed him to the ground with his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes while the 46-year-old Black man was facedown, handcuffed and gasping for air. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back and Lane held down his legs. Thao kept bystanders from intervening in the videotaped killing that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a reexamination of racism and policing.

“They used force, rather than stopping force ... they just left Mr. Floyd under the weight of their knees,” Trepel said of the officers.

“We will ask you to hold these men accountable for choosing to do nothing and watch a man die,” she said.

Defense attorneys were giving opening statements later Monday.

Kueng, who is Black; Lane, who is white; and Thao, who is Hmong American, are all charged for failing to provide Floyd with medical care. Thao and Kueng face an additional count for failing to stop Chauvin, who was convicted of murder and manslaughter in state court last year. Both counts allege the officers’ actions resulted in Floyd’s death.

Legal experts say prosecutors must prove Kueng, Lane and Thao willfully violated Floyd’s constitutional rights, while defense attorneys are likely to blame Chauvin for Floyd’s murder.

Trepel said videos will show Thao stood directly next to Chauvin, but instead of intervening, he taunted Floyd for using drugs, telling bystanders, “This is why you don’t” use drugs.

She said Kueng “never once” told Chauvin to get off Floyd, even after Floyd stopped struggling and even after Kueng twice could not find a pulse. Instead, she said, Keung remained kneeling on Floyd.

Lane asked if they should roll Floyd onto his side — something all of the officers were trained to do — but Kueng shot down Lane’s question and said, “No, just leave him,” and Chauvin agreed, Trepel said.

Last week, 18 people were swiftly chosen for the jury; 12 will deliberate and six will be alternates. Two of the jurors — one expected to deliberate and one alternate — appear to be of Asian descent. The rest appear to be white. The jurors include people from the Twin Cities area, the suburbs and southern Minnesota. The court declined to provide demographic information.

Federal prosecutions of officers involved in on-duty killings are rare. Prosecutors face a high legal standard to show that an officer willfully deprived someone of their constitutional rights. Essentially, prosecutors must prove that the officers knew what they were doing was wrong, but did it anyway.

U.S. District Judge Magnuson told jurors that the trial could last four weeks. It’s not known whether any of the three officers will testify. It’s also not clear whether Chauvin will testify, though many experts who spoke to The Associated Press believe he won’t.

Lane, Kueng and Thao also face a separate state trial in June on charges they aided and abetted both murder and manslaughter.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Winter weather advisory across Chicago Monday morning. As much as 3 inches of snow, followed by coldest temps of season

A light but steady snow made driving hazardous and forced the cancellation of more than a hundred flights at O’Hare and Midway airports.

By Sun-Times Wire

Sierra Canyon will play Glenbard West on Feb. 5

The long saga of if and when Sierra Canyon, California, would come to Chicago to play a high school basketball game appears to finally be over.

By Michael O'Brien

At the Table with Laura Washington & Lynn Sweet

Guests Jonathan Karl, chief Washington correspondent for ABC News, Delmarie Cobb, media and political consultant and Dave McKinney, Illinois politics and government reporter for WBEZ, joined our hosts At the Table on Jan. 20.

By Sun-Times staff

CTA prepares to demolish, rebuild 100-year-old North Side tracks

The work is part of the transit agency’s $2.1 billion Red and Purple Modernization Project.

By Stefano Esposito

Daryl Hall launching solo tour in Chicago, releasing retrospective album

The tour kicks off April 1 at the Auditorium Theatre.

By Miriam Di Nunzio

Auburn is new No. 1 in AP men’s basketball poll

The Big Ten and Big East have five ranked teams apiece, followed by the SEC and Big 12 with four each.

By Dave Skretta | Associated Press