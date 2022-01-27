 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Hoffman Estates beats Fremd for the first time since 2016

The Hawks took the lead in the third quarter and never looked back on the way to a 46-37 victory, their first against Fremd since January 2016.

By Michael O'Brien
Hoffman Estates’ Darien Irvin (3), Mike Vuckovic (0) and Nick Vuckovic (2) react with teammates after winning the game against Fremd.
Hoffman Estates’ Darien Irvin (3), Mike Vuckovic (0) and Nick Vuckovic (2) react with teammates after winning the game against Fremd.
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Fremd and Hoffman Estates looked closer than just Mid-Suburban League West conference foes on Thursday in Palatine. The game took on the look of an older brother against a younger brother in the driveway, especially early.

The Vikings were the older sibling, physical and demanding, backing their way into the post and expecting to assert dominance. Hoffman Estates was the younger brother, possibly more talented but still finding its footing.

A burst of speed and energy to open the third quarter ended all that. The Hawks took the lead and never looked back on the way to a 46-37 victory, their first against Fremd since January 2016.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say it was amazing right now,” Hoffman Estates senior Darien Irvin said. “It’s an honor to be on this team. There’s a lot of stuff going on in the world. And a lot of stuff going on with all of us and we really just hold each other together.”

Fremd (13-8, 3-4) has been one of the area’s most consistent programs over the last decade and the Hawks have struggled, so that 11-game losing streak isn’t a huge surprise McBride took over at Hoffman Estates this season so only one of those games, a 62-36 loss on Dec. 23, came on his watch.

“We wanted to leave a legacy,” Hawks senior Mike Vukovic said. “Most of the team are seniors and we want to make sure we leave Hoffman better than it was before.”

Vukovic scored 17 and had five rebounds. He’s averaging 18 points this season.

“We look to him when we need to get a good look,” McBride said. “But I’m really proud of the various contributions we’ve gotten from all the guys. We’ve had different guys step up in different games. That’s what I love about this team, not caring who gets the credit and who is scoring the points.”

Hoffman Estates (18-4, 4-3) trailed by three points at halftime. DJ Wallace, a 6-7 junior, opened the third quarter with a three-point play. That ignited an 11-0 run for the Hawks. Fremd never led again.

“We knew we had to turn it up a notch,” said Hoffman Estates senior Darien Irvin, who had a big steal and dunk during the run. “The team rallied together and we started feeding off the crowd.”

Irvin finished with 10 points and seven rebounds and Nick Vukovic scored nine points.

“This win means a lot,” McBride said. “It required a different level of effort and physicality. I thought we responded after they knocked us in the mouth early and I thought we looked like us toward the end.

Junior Caiden Suchy was a warrior in the post and finished with 12 points and nine rebounds. Junior Ryan Sammons added nine points and Eli Schoffstall scored eight for the Vikings.

Watch the final minute of Hoffman Estates at Fremd:

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

Omicron’s exponential rise followed by ‘exponential decay,’ but COVID deaths keep mounting

The surge is still being felt sharply in intensive care units across Illinois, which are still 88% full. And with four days left in the month, the state has suffered almost as many COVID deaths in January (2,651) as it did over the previous three months combined (2,941).

By Mitchell Armentrout

The Mix: Things to do in Chicago Jan. 27-Feb. 2

TimeLine Theatre’s ‘Relentless,’ a Punch Brothers concert and an innovative Illinois Holocaust Museum exhibit are among the entertainment options this week.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times

A tough but necessary call on busing for CPS students

The School Board has voted in favor of a resolution directing the district to put special needs students as top priority for bus service, starting in March, if CPS can’t find enough drivers by then.

By CST Editorial Board

Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor leaves for Panthers

Tabor worked under coaches Lovie Smith and Matt Nagy in separate stints with the Bears.

By Jason Lieser

Dr. Jeremiah Stamler, “Father of Preventive Cardiology,” dies at 102 

The Northwestern University professor was "essentially the world expert on the causes and potential prevention of heart disease."

By Maureen O'Donnell

In the months before he allegedly shot and killed a young girl, a 16-year-old boy used a gun in three carjackings and got probation

Emilio Corripio was ordered held without bond Thursday on charges of murder, attempted murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

By Tom Schuba and Matthew Hendrickson