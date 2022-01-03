 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Young Stephen Colbert, in rare video, performs improv in 1985

WATCH: The future star, in what may have been his first TV appearance, shows off his accent prowess and his defective boot on a cable access show.

By Darel Jevens
Stephen Colbert (left), then a 21-year-old Northwestern student, appears with No Fun Mud Piranhas teammate Chris Pfaff on “The Friday Club” in 1985.
YouTube

From time to time Stephen Colbert reminisces publicly about his crucial years at Northwestern University, notably during a 2011 commencement address and “Late Show” visits by his old classmates David Schwimmer and Dermot Mulroney. But actual video of collegiate Colbert back in the day has been scarce — until now.

Footage posted last month on YouTube offers a 15-minute look at Colbert in his formative years, paying a call to a public access cable show in Evanston called “The Friday Club” in 1985. He’s there (in chunky cable-knit sweater and no glasses) with three teammates from No Fun Mud Piranhas, a group that represented Northwestern in an ImprovOlympic college league.

The four teammates — all white males — do an abbreviated, seven-minute improv set riffing on the audience suggestion “rain.” The 21-year-old Colbert plays an ice sculptor in one off-the-cuff scene, and then later plays him again, this time with a previously unheard Italian accent.

He also announces to the audience that rain has seeped into his shoddily stitched boots. “I have wet socks,” he declares. “I’m performing with wet socks.”

Afterward the four actors sit down for an interview with host Paul Guinan, explaining the group’s techniques and plugging upcoming gigs at the old Lake View club Crosscurrents.

It likely was Colbert’s first time on TV, says Chris Pfaff, the Piranhas founder who posted the video. Pfaff is seen leading the group during the “Friday Club” appearance and teams up with Colbert to explain the group’s name — back and forth, each speaking one word at a time.

Trey Nichols and Larry Buhl were the other Piranhas on the show. Not present: Schwimmer, who also was part of the team and went on to considerable TV success of his own.

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

12-year-old boy fatally shot on bed in Englewood home. ‘He was a good little helpful boy,’ family says.

Marcell Wilson was sitting with other people on a bed in a back bedroom in the 5500 block of South Aberdeen Street when someone he knew fired a handgun, striking him in the chest, police and the medical examiner’s office said.

By David Struett

Teachers at South Side school planning to teach remotely on first day back after winter break

The CTU says they are worried about the safety of students and staff at Park Manor Elementary School, following a COVID-19 outbreak just before the winter break.

By Stefano Esposito

Reckless homicide charges filed in crash that killed woman, injured baby and man

The accident happened Sept. 28 in the 8100 block of South Racine Avenue when a Chrysler 300 ran a light and struck a car.

By Sun-Times Wire

At least 1 shot, 1 injured after fight breaks out at wedding inside Bridgeview banquet hall

A fight broke out among several wedding guests and a person was grazed in the leg by gunfire about 9:30 p.m. at Paradise Banquet in the 9200 block of South Harlem Avenue, spokesperson Ray Hanania said.

By Mohammad Samra

First weekend of the year in Chicago: 12-year-old boy among 6 killed by gunfire, 25 other people wounded, including 2 teens

The boy was fatally shot Sunday night while sitting on a bed in a home in Englewood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

By Sun-Times Wire

Jake McCabe moving his feet, improving as Blackhawks’ season progresses

After a nightmarish start, McCabe’s defensive acumen has become increasingly evident recently.

By Ben Pope