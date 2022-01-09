 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball Super 25 rankings for Jan. 9, 2022

Bloom and DePaul Prep return the rankings

By Michael O'Brien
Burlington Central’s gym.
Burlington Central’s gym.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

It was a week where a lot of teams played themselves out of the rankings but absolutely no one played their way in. That always makes things tough. A lot of teams hold on despite losing this week.

Bolingbrook drops out for the first time this season. The Raiders lost to Andrew and St. Ignatius. They have a challenging week ahead and could get back into the Super 25 next Sunday if they pull off a nice win.

Evanston also drops out. The Wildkits lost to Maine South. I think Mike Ellis’ squad has a chance to be pretty good this season, but like many teams in the area they are a work in progress right now.

Bloom is back. The Blazing Trojans were upset by Joliet West at Pontiac (playing a good team in back to back games is tough, just ask Glenbrook South) but they have a very solid resume.

DePaul Prep also returns to the rankings. I dithered around about what to do with this spot for awhile. Barrington and Huntley were both considered but their overall strength of schedule just isn’t strong enough at this point. I’m also keeping a close eye on Lake Park, Andrew and Glenbrook North

It’s striking how many good teams are currently not in the rankings. Thornton, Clark, Marian Catholic, St. Ignatius, St. Rita, and North Lawndale have all shown the potential to beat the very best teams in the area, but are sitting outside the Super 25 for various reasons.

Super 25 for Jan. 9, 2022

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Glenbard West (16-0) 1

Handled Benet

2. Kenwood (12-3) 2

Darrin Ames is back

3. Simeon (11-1) 3

At Kenwood Tuesday

4. Glenbrook South (14-1) 4

At Evanston Friday

5. Curie (15-1) 5

Hosts Kenwood Thursday

6. Young (8-4) 6

Dalen Davis has returned

7. Mount Carmel (16-0) 7

Hosts St. Ignatius Friday

8. Larkin (16-1) 8

Won at East Aurora

9. Hyde Park (11-3) 9

Beat Riverside-Brookfield

10. New Trier (15-2) 11

Hosts Maine South Friday

11. Wheaton Warrenville South (16-1) 12

Beat Batavia, Lake Park

12. Hillcrest (13-2) 13

Handled Oak Lawn

13. Brother Rice (13-2) 14

Ahmad Henderson is clutch

14. Leo (9-2) 15

Deep and fast

15. Rolling Meadows (16-2) 16

At Evanston Saturday

16. Homewood-Flossmoor (10-3) 10

Lost at DePaul Prep

17. Proviso East (10-3) 17

Lost to Lake Forest Academy

18. Oswego East (17-1) 18

Challenging week ahead

19. Orr (7-1) 19

At Yorkville Christian Tuesday

20. Lyons (12-3) 20

Beat Oak Park

21. Lake Forest (10-4) 24

Handled Lake Zurich

22. Burlington Central (14-2) 22

Lofty goals

23. Riverside-Brookfield (10-2) 23

Lost to Hyde Park

24. Bloom (11-3) NR

Four consecutive wins

25. DePaul Prep (11-2) NR

Beat H-F, lost to De La Salle

