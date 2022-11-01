The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Recipes Taste

Menu planner: For a low-cost meal, try garlicky spaghetti with clams

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
SHARE Menu planner: For a low-cost meal, try garlicky spaghetti with clams
Garlicky spaghetti with clams.

Garlicky spaghetti with clams.

Joe Keller/America’s Test Kitchen

Garlicky spaghetti with clams

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: fewer than 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons plus 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic, divided

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 quarts water

1 pound spaghetti

2 teaspoons coarse salt, plus more to taste

2 (6 1/2-ounce) cans whole clams, drained and chopped

4 anchovy fillets, rinsed, patted dry and minced

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 1/2 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated (3/4 cup), plus more for serving

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Cook 2 tablespoons garlic and the oil in small, nonstick skillet on low heat, stirring occasionally, until garlic is pale golden brown, 9 to 12 minutes. Off heat, stir in red pepper; set aside. Bring water to a boil in large pot. Add pasta and 2 teaspoons salt; cook, stirring frequently, until al dente. Reserve 1 cup cooking water; drain pasta and return it to pot. Add remaining 1/2 teaspoon garlic, clams, anchovies, lemon juice, reserved garlic-oil mixture and reserved cooking water. Stir until pasta is coated with oil and no water remains in bottom of pot. Add Parmesan and parsley; toss to combine. Season with coarse salt and black pepper to taste. Serve, passing additional Parmesan separately.

(Adapted from “Foolproof Fish,” America’s Test Kitchen.)

Per serving: 644 calories, 26 grams protein, 19 grams fat (26% calories from fat), 3.8 grams saturated fat, 93 grams carbohydrate, 43 milligrams cholesterol, 769 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 6.

Greek stuffed peppers

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: about 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 red, orange or yellow bell peppers, halved and seeds removed

1 tablespoon water

2 cups cooked brown rice or orzo

1 (15.5-ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

1 (6-ounce) package baby spinach, coarsely chopped

1 teaspoon dried oregano (or 1 tablespoon fresh)

3/4 cup crumbled Greek feta cheese

1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes in oil, drained and diced

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

Place peppers cut side down in a large baking dish; add water. Cover; microwave on high 6 minutes. Cool slightly; drain and set aside. Cook rice or orzo according to package directions. Meanwhile, mash chickpeas into a chunky paste with a fork; leave some whole. Heat oil in a large nonstick skill on medium. Add onion; cook 6 minutes or until soft. Add spinach and oregano; cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute or until spinach is wilted. Stir in rice or orzo, chickpeas, 1/2 cup feta, tomatoes, vinegar and salt; cook 2 minutes or until heated. Divide filling among peppers; sprinkle with remaining feta and serve.

Per serving: 387 calories, 15 grams protein, 13 grams fat (30% calories from fat), 5.1 grams saturated fat, 54 grams carbohydrate, 25 milligrams cholesterol, 704 milligrams sodium, 10 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.5.

Lemon lamb chops with couscous pilaf

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: about 20 minutes

Cooking time: about 10 minutes, plus couscous

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup couscous

2 teaspoons salt-free lemon and pepper seasoning

2 1/2 teaspoons cumin, divided

4 shoulder lamb chops (3/4 inch thick, see NOTE)

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 (15.5-ounce) can chickpeas, rinsed

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes with sweet onion, with liquid

1/2 cup crumbled Greek feta cheese

Prepare couscous with water according to directions; set aside. Mix lemon pepper seasoning and 2 teaspoons cumin in a small bowl; rub on both sides of chops. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Cook lamb 3 minutes per side for medium doneness. Combine chickpeas, tomatoes and remaining cumin in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Stir tomato mixture into prepared couscous; toss to combine. Sprinkle feta over pilaf and serve with chops.

NOTE: If your budget can afford it, use loin lamb chops.

Per serving: 399 calories, 30 grams protein, 14 grams fat (32% calories from fat), 5.5 grams saturated fat, 36 grams carbohydrate, 79 milligrams cholesterol, 727 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.5.

Roast chicken

The whole family will enjoy your own roast chicken. Accompany it with Mediterranean herb potato salad. In a large bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar, 1 teaspoon dried oregano and 1 teaspoon dried thyme. Add 1 pound red potatoes (boiled and cut into bite-size pieces, still warm), 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes and 2 tablespoons capers. Toss gently to coat. Serve with broccoli and biscuits.

Next Up In TasteFood
The Hideout to close after ex-worker alleges toxic environment
‘Chinese chorizo’ honors fusion of two cultures in Arizona
Blue foods ‘filled to the brim’ with nutrients for good health
Menu planner: Make a scary dinner with Halloween hot dog spaghetti ‘spiders’
Curried red lentil soup a showcase for the mildly nutty legume
Tabitha Brown’s debut cookbook a celebration of her favorite vegan dishes
https://chicago.suntimes.com/2022/8/19/23192109/marinade-grilled-sriracha-chicken-skewers-recipe-lynda-balslev
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Husband’s cruel, nasty stepmother is wearing me out
She was never nice to her stepson when he was growing up, and now she’s mean to his family.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and then Democratic primary challenger Bob Fioretti in 2018.&nbsp;
Elections
Deja new? Preckwinkle vs. Fioretti II features same candidates but different party for challenger
Former Ald. Bob Fioretti blames Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle for surging crime, claiming she “put the county in danger with reckless spending, over-taxation and flat out incompetence.” She counters that “12 years of hard work in the job I hold” separates her from Fioretti, who is waging his sixth campaign in seven years.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
_Z092785.jpg
Crime
14 shot, including 3 children, in East Garfield Park
Police say the shooting was a drive-by. The assailants fired into a crowd on the West Side, striking three children ages 3, 11 and 13 and 11 adults.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Former Hawaiian U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks during a Darren Bailey for Governor rally in Glen Ellyn Monday evening.
Democrat-turned-independent Tulsi Gabbard backs Republican ‘man of the people’ Bailey as one of the ‘great American patriots’
Despite saying former President Donald Trump was “unfit to serve” as president in 2019, Gabbard is now campaigning for Trump-endorsed GOP gubernatorial candidates, including Bailey, Tudor Dixon in Michigan and Kari Lake in Arizona, as well as Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt.
By Tina Sfondeles
 