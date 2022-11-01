The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Migos rapper Takeoff fatally shot in Houston, rep says

Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said.

By  Associated Press
   
Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, performs with Migos at State Farm Arena on Jan. 31, 2019 in Atlanta.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

HOUSTON — Migos rapper Takeoff is dead after a shooting early Tuesday outside a bowling alley in Houston, a representative confirmed.

Takeoff — who was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset — was 28.

Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside of the bowling alley, which is on the third floor, police said. Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived.

Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said.

Two other people were injured and taken to hospitals in private vehicles, police said.

Weeks ago, Quavo and Takeoff released their debut “Only Built for Infinity Links,” without the third Migos member, Offset.

BET Awards 2021 - Show

(from left) Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset of Migos perform onstage at the BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

