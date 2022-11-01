The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
NBA Sports Bulls

Nets fire coach Steve Nash after poor start, more controversy

The Nets announced Tuesday that they had parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard, a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5. They face the Bulls tonight.

By  Brian Mahoney | Associated Press
   
SHARE Nets fire coach Steve Nash after poor start, more controversy
The Brooklyn Nets have fired coach Steve Nash.

The Brooklyn Nets have fired coach Steve Nash.

Morry Gash/AP

NEW YORK — Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets coach after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving.

The Nets announced Tuesday that they had parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard, a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5.

Nash made it to this season after Kevin Durant said he wanted him out this summer, but not much longer. The Nets have been another mess, with bad play on the court and bad headlines off it.

The biggest — again — was created by Irving, who posted a link to an antisemitic work on his Twitter page last week, drawing criticism from Nets owner Joe Tsai.

“Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.

“Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time.”

Nash led the Nets to a 92-62 record and the playoffs in both full seasons, his first as an NBA coach. But they lost Irving and James Harden to injuries during their second-round loss to Milwaukee in 2021, then were a first-round flop last season after trading Harden during the middle of the season.

Most of their problems during the latter season were caused by Irving being unavailable for most of their home games because he refused to get vaccinated for the coronavirus, as mandated at the time in New York City.

Nash handled it all as best as possible, but apparently not good enough for his best player. Durant said he wanted to be traded this summer if the Nets didn’t fire Marks and Nash, but Tsai stood by them and Durant eventually pulled back his request.

But things started poorly this season and Nash gave some his hardest criticism of the team during his tenure after their loss to Indiana on Saturday night. Much of that was ignored because the focus was on Irving’s combative news conference defending his tweet, and the Nets beat the Pacers in the rematch Monday to end a four-game skid.

But Nash’s tenure ended anyway a day later, hours before Brooklyn is set to host the Bulls (6:30 p.m., TNT).

Next Up In NBA
Bulls are trending, for better and worse
Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic hasn’t tweaked his shot, just his mindset
Bulls fall to 76ers and Joel Embiid after yet another slow start
Just Sayin’: Illinois, a 26-9 winner at Nebraska, is the big, bad wolf of the Big Ten West
Bulls down two: Ayo Dosunmu, Andre Drummond miss game vs. 76ers
‘Surreal’ night for Bulls star DeMar DeRozan, who hits milestone in loss
The Latest
The headquarters of the Chicago Urban League in Bronzeville.
Chicago
Chicago Urban League receives ‘transformational’ $6.6M donation
Chicago chapter of Urban League one of many to announce multimillion-dollar gifts from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
By Andy Grimm
 
(From left) Photos of Nicolas Toledo Zaragoza, 78, Jacki Sundheim, 63, Irina McCarthy, 35, Kevin McCarthy, 37, Stephen Straus, 88, Katherine Goldstein, 64, and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, all killed in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting, at a memorial site at Central and St. Johns avenues in Highland Park on July 7.
Highland Park parade shooting
Lawyers for accused Highland Park parade shooter ask for more time to review ‘volume’ of evidence
Robert Crimo III flashed a peace sign toward prosecutors as he left the courtroom.
By David Struett
 
Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest / EA SPORTS BOWL - Show
Music
Migos rapper Takeoff fatally shot in Houston, rep says
Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said.
By Jonathan Landrum Jr. | AP Entertainment Writer
 
A photo of Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool celebrating a touchdown.
Bears
Bears trade for Steelers WR Chase Claypool, give up 2nd-round pick
Bears general manager Ryan Poles has spent most of his first year on the job unloading players for draft picks, but went for it on Claypool.
By Jason Lieser and Patrick Finley
 
President Donald Trump (right) speaks with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on March 7, 2020.
Columnists
Hope wafting in from Brazil
Defeat of election denying Jair Bolsonaro reminds us that madness comes ... and goes.
By Neil Steinberg
 